AGCO Tech Day 2025 Spotlights AI, Autonomy and Mixed-Fleet Solutions to Enhance Farmer Profitability

MARKTOBERDORF, Germany, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, is showcasing some of the most innovative precision agriculture technology in the industry during its annual Tech Day at the more than century-old Götz Agrardienst farm in Markt Indersdorf, Germany. The program on September 30 – October 1 spotlights Farmer-First innovations that work throughout the crop cycle and across almost any fleet a farmer owns to help increase yields and boost profitability.

This image, taken during the 2024 AGCO Tech Day, shows PTx Trimble’s OutRun solution in action: an autonomous Fendt tractor pulls a grain cart alongside an IDEAL combine during offloading. AGCO’s upcoming Tech Day will be held at Götz Agrardienst farm in Markt Indersdorf, Germany, September 30–October 1, 2025.

"Farmers are asking for technology that fits the way they operate today and scales with them for tomorrow," said Eric Hansotia, AGCO's Chairman, President and CEO. "This is our sixth annual Tech Day, and each one has taken technology to the next level. We are demonstrating how high-performance equipment is paired with retrofit or factory-fit precision ag tech solutions that integrate across an array of brands and vintages to deliver better outcomes for farmers. The ability to service mixed fleets greatly expands our total addressable market, allowing us to reach more farmers and provide solutions that cater to their diverse needs."

Precision ag solutions from AGCO's newest leading brand, PTx™, can be found in every station on the farm. These technologies meet farmers whether they are through retrofit on their existing mixed-fleet equipment, factory fit for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) or installed directly on equipment from AGCO's leading brands Fendt®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®.

Farm Office experience : Launched in August, PTx FarmENGAGE makes its debut as a leading digital platform that allows farmers to manage their equipment fleets and fieldwork, regardless of brands.

: Launched in August, PTx FarmENGAGE makes its debut as a leading digital platform that allows farmers to manage their equipment fleets and fieldwork, regardless of brands. Autonomous Tillage and Fertilizer : PTx Trimble's Outrun autonomous technology, already in production for grain handling during harvest, is shown in fertilization and tillage applications on two Fendt 900 Vario tractors. The retrofit kits, also available for competitive equipment, enable farmers to boost efficiency and address labor shortages. These offerings illustrate AGCO's progress on its goal to deliver autonomous solutions for the entire crop cycle by 2030.

: PTx Trimble's Outrun autonomous technology, already in production for grain handling during harvest, is shown in fertilization and tillage applications on two Fendt 900 Vario tractors. The retrofit kits, also available for competitive equipment, enable farmers to boost efficiency and address labor shortages. These offerings illustrate AGCO's progress on its goal to deliver autonomous solutions for the entire crop cycle by 2030. Harvesting: Technologies including IDEALharvest, HarvestPlus, TI Headland Turn Assist, IDEALdrive and Task Doc Pro demonstrate sophisticated automation solutions that utilize innovative sensors and intelligent AI control algorithms to simplify harvesting operations.

Technologies including IDEALharvest, HarvestPlus, TI Headland Turn Assist, IDEALdrive and Task Doc Pro demonstrate sophisticated automation solutions that utilize innovative sensors and intelligent AI control algorithms to simplify harvesting operations. Weed Control: From the PTx portfolio, Precision Planting's SymphonyVision is an AI-based targeted spraying system that can reduce chemical usage up to 70% as it detects weeds from crops and applies precisely what is needed. Also highlighted is RowPilot, an AI-guided system for mechanical weeding, improving a farmer's precision application while minimizing crop damage.

From the PTx portfolio, Precision Planting's SymphonyVision is an AI-based targeted spraying system that can reduce chemical usage up to 70% as it detects weeds from crops and applies precisely what is needed. Also highlighted is RowPilot, an AI-guided system for mechanical weeding, improving a farmer's precision application while minimizing crop damage. Automated Planting: Precision Planting's innovations including 20|20 SeedSense, vSet, vDrive, SpeedTube, WaveVision and DeltaForce address common issues farmers face in the most important pass of the season: planting. These technologies enable immediate detection and correction of planting issues, improve seed placement, reduce operator intervention and ensure consistent seed depth across variable field conditions.

"We offer solutions for all farmers regardless of the brand they have beyond the farm gate," said Hansotia. "This Farmer-First mindset and vision to be the trusted partner for industry-leading, smart farming solutions is why I'm confident AGCO will achieve our goal of $2 billion in precision ag sales by 2029."

The solutions AGCO is showcasing are commercially available today or will be in the near future. Farmers can explore these technologies and more online or at their local Fendt, Massey Ferguson, Valtra, Precision Planting or PTx dealer.

AGCO will host a presentation as part of Tech Day activities that updates the company's strategy and provides a detailed review of AGCO's precision ag business. The presentation on September 30 will begin at 11:05 a.m. CET and feature Eric Hansotia. Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by accessing the "Events" section of the company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.agcocorp.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. The webcast will also be archived immediately afterwards for 12 months.

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers value to farmers and OEM customers through its differentiated brand portfolio, including leading brands Fendt®, Massey Ferguson®, PTx and Valtra®. AGCO's full line of equipment, smart farming solutions and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $11.7 billion in 2024.

