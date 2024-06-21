AGCO Tech Days 2024 to Showcase Innovation Across the Crop Cycle Serving Farmers with Mixed Fleets Globally

DULUTH, Ga., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, is preparing for its annual Tech Days in North America on June 26 and 27, 2024. The event will highlight AGCO's commitment to farmer-focused solutions for the mixed fleet. Those solutions are delivered through a distinguished brand portfolio, including Fendt®, Massey Ferguson®, Valtra and the newest leading precision ag brand, PTx.

AGCO North America Tech Day 2023 in Kentucky

"Managing a farm is complicated, managing the right machine and technology for the job shouldn't be," said Eric Hansotia, AGCO's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "AGCO is unique in offering differentiated equipment brands to serve all farmers' needs and the only company that can effectively retrofit almost any make or model of equipment with technology that will lead to higher yields with fewer inputs. This is how we have consistently put Farmers First for years."

AGCO Tech Days 2024 is a testament to the company's mixed fleet and retrofit-first mindset, demonstrating technology solutions to serve almost any brand a farmer operates. The Farm Office Station will emphasize the importance of managing mixed fleets, showcasing machines and technology, including the Fendt Rogator® 900, the Massey Ferguson 5S equipped with PTx Trimble guidance and Precision Planting's Panorama™. AGCO will also demonstrate its fully autonomous grain cart, baler and tillage equipment, as well as automated targeted spraying solutions and much more. The event will highlight the integration of AGCO and Trimble's next-generation ag technologies for farmers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which include solutions for every season and crop and will underscore the potential of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in agriculture.

AGCO's PTx brand represents the full precision ag portfolio and is the company's latest investment in technology and innovation. It builds on AGCO's strong equipment and technology brands already established around the world that farmers and OEMs have come to rely on.

The premium Fendt brand exemplifies excellence and innovation and is expanding to serve farmers beyond Europe, with rapid growth in North and South America. Massey Ferguson has been serving farmers for more than 175 years and remains the global choice for straightforward, dependable and accessible ag equipment. Valtra equipment, steeped in Nordic heritage, is known for its hard-working, reliable, versatile and easy-to-use products serving global farmers with a strong presence in northern Europe and Latin America.

"Each brand's unique value proposition and strategic fit within industry segments reinforces AGCO's vision to be the trusted partner for industry-leading, smart farming solutions – a steadfast vision in the making since AGCO was founded just 34 years ago," said Hansotia. "We are taking our entire portfolio to farmers in a unique way. This includes offerings from equipment dealers, specialized and differentiated precision ag retrofit dealers, and PTx technology solutions that can come factory fit for OEMs and AGCO leading brands Fendt, Massey Ferguson and Valtra. Our offerings are further enhanced by FarmerCore, a new distribution model in North and South America taking the business from brick and mortar stores to the farm, which is where and how farmers want to be served."

Threaded throughout AGCO's entire portfolio are precision ag and clean technology solutions that help farmers more sustainably feed the world today and far into the future. Growing for the future is also the focus of AGCO Finance, AGCO's financing provider, as it works with dealers around the world to provide farmers tailored and flexible solutions.

AGCO will host an investor conference as part of Tech Days activities. The event will begin at 5:15 p.m. Mountain Time on June 26, 2024. Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by accessing the "Events" section of the company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.agcocorp.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. The webcast will also be archived immediately afterwards for 12 months.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers value to farmers and OEM customers through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, PTx and Valtra®. AGCO's full line of equipment, smart farming solutions and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $14.4 billion in 2023. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com. For company news, information, and events, please follow us on X: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on X, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

