AGCO TO HOST ANALYST MEETING

DULUTH, Ga., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced today it will conduct an analyst meeting in New York City on Thursday, December 19, 2024. The meeting will include presentations by Eric Hansotia, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Damon Audia, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Seth Crawford, Senior Vice President and General Manager, PTx. The event will begin at 9 a.m. Eastern Time and is expected to conclude by 11:40 a.m. Investors may also attend virtually and can access the webcast on AGCO's corporate website in the "Investors" section at www.agcocorp.com. The analyst meeting will be archived immediately afterwards.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers value to farmers and OEM customers through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Fendt®, Massey Ferguson®, PTx and Valtra®. AGCO's full line of equipment, smart farming solutions and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $14.4 billion in 2023. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com.

