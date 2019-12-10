AgCode Shakes Up Farm Management With Precision Operation Data

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, farm management software pioneer AgCode launches its newest feature at the Almond Conference in Sacramento. Dubbed AgCode Passive™ for its hands-free collection of data, it promises to answer agriculture's growing need for real-time insights from the field.

As growers face increases in costs and uncertainty, AgCode Passive™ provides the business intelligence needed to maximize productivity and profitability.

AgCode Passive™ automatically records and optimizes harvest, spray, and field activities on any crop, using GPS data tracked on devices for equipment and workforce in real time. Combined with the robust suite of solutions built by the company since 2003, the feature provides more precision than previously possible in the accuracy-chasing ag-tech space.

The concept for AgCode Passive™ was inspired by the company's customers, who want more time in the field and less on a device or at a desk. In development for over a year, the project has already achieved that goal in testing, providing seamless "passive" collection of data and translating it into more efficiency, a clear overview of operations, and real time, block-by-block knowledge of progress directly into the AgCode farm management system.

AgCode Passive™ will be available to customers in early 2020, with its official introduction at the Almond Conference . AgCode Passive™ is the first of several announcements as the company expands into supporting more specialty crops both in the US and globally.

ABOUT AGCODE INC.

Launched in 2003, AgCode empowers farming operations with the leading software solution in specialty crops. The company provides the agriculture industry with mission-critical services, delivering unified data and business intelligence to maximize efficiency and productivity. AgCode's technology and advisors are essential to organizations around the world, serving all high-value specialty crops including vineyards, tree fruit, nuts, berries, and field crops. Relationship-driven since its inception, AgCode has been built with insight and support from its customers, including Gallo, Constellation Brands, Treasury Wine Estates, Del Monte Foods, Opus One and many others. To learn more, visit www.agcode.com .

