Age Beautiful, the leading professional at home hair color brand, inspires women to Color Vibrantly. Live Boldly. Age Beautifully.

News provided by

Zotos Professional

27 Jun, 2023, 07:37 ET

Zotos Professional unveils a new campaign for its Age Beautiful brand, as it celebrates its 14th year on the market.

DARIEN, Conn., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zotos Professional unveils a new campaign for its Age Beautiful brand as it celebrates its 14th year on the market. The Age Beautifully campaign celebrates the unique stories and beauty of women at every age and aims to inspire everyone to celebrate their individuality. Every woman has a story behind her age - a life lived that is worth celebrating. Age Beautiful recognizes the vibrant and diverse expressions of women today and seeks to empower them in embracing their natural beauty. Through the Age Beautifully campaign, the brand brings together three women who share their personal journeys of aging and showcases how a simple transformation of their hair can further reveal their vibrance within.

Continue Reading
Through the Age Beautifully campaign, the brand brings together three women who share their personal journeys of aging and showcases how a simple transformation of their hair can further reveal their vibrance within.
Through the Age Beautifully campaign, the brand brings together three women who share their personal journeys of aging and showcases how a simple transformation of their hair can further reveal their vibrance within.

"We believe that age should never be a limitation to feeling beautiful and confident," said Michelle Ryan, Vice President of Marketing, Zotos Professional. "With the Age Beautifully campaign, we want to challenge society's perceptions of aging and redefine the notion of beauty. Each individual's journey is unique and should be celebrated at every stage of life."

At the heart of the Age Beautifully campaign is Age Beautiful professional anti-aging hair color, specifically designed to fight the five signs of aging hair: Thinning, Wiry Gray, Turning Gray, Dryness, Dullness. The innovative product replenishes hair with the essential components that are lost with aging. Hair is softer, shinier, and more manageable with vibrant, dimensional color.

"I understand the demands of a fast-paced lifestyle as my clients are often on the go," said Christopher Naselli, Celebrity Hairstylist. "I love to recommend AGEbeautiful Hair Color, with biotin, for that full and healthy hair look and easy root touch ups at home, so my clients can feel confident and ready for any opportunity."

The campaign's purpose is to encourage everyone to embrace their truest selves, all while enjoying the transformative power of a hair color that reflects their inner beauty. Age Beautiful passionately believes that aging is just another word for living and that every woman deserves to age beautifully.

For more information about the Age Beautifully campaign and Age Beautiful, please visit https://www.agebeautiful.com.

About Henkel in North America 
Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.5 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2022, North America accounts for 27 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs over 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com, and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

.Photo material is available at www.henkel-northamerica.com/press

Carly Mehl
781-279-3200
[email protected]                                                          

SOURCE Zotos Professional

Also from this source

Zotos Professional Relaunches the Nutri-Ox® System for Thinning Hair to Meet Growing Demand for Thicker, Fuller Hair

Zotos Professional Announces Retail Expansion Into Target

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.