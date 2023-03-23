Age-Friendly Institute Adds 50 Organizations to Certified Age-Friendly Employer (CAFE) Program, including the State of Maine

Chief Human Resource Officers (CHROs) lead effort to drive expansion of their DE&I, talent acquisition and talent retention efforts

Policy makers see benefits to their economies: More people working leads to productivity gains along with healthier, more financially secure older adults

State of Maine , the oldest state in the country by median age, joins state governments mobilizing to help older adults

WALTHAM, Mass., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Age-Friendly Institute announced the addition of 50 employers to its Certified Age-Friendly Employer (CAFE) program. The recent additions include organizations from all major sectors of the economy, including the public sector. The State of Maine became the second state in the United States, after the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, to be designated as age-friendly.

The Certified Age-Friendly Employer (CAFE) Program, developed by a team of analysts and professionals with specializations in compensation, benefits and HR, began establishing best practices for an age-friendly employer in 2006. Older adults too frequently find their age negatively affects their chances of finding or keeping a job. With the CAFE program, now international in scope, they know whose doors to knock on first when it comes to finding employment. To read the rest of the press release, click here.

Media Contact For Age-Friendly Institute:

Emily Johnson

[email protected]

SOURCE Age-Friendly Institute