Age-Friendly Institute Launches AgeFriendly.org

The Age-Friendly Institute today announced the launch of AgeFriendly.org , a website and brand designed to capture the voices of older adults and provide authoritative direction and unbiased reviews for individuals and families on age-friendly solutions. Currently, there are over 40,000 reviews and ratings from older adults about communities in the United States. In the future, there will be versions of AgeFriendly.org for other countries, in a variety of different languages.

The term 'age-friendly' is well-established in professional circles. It describes environments that promote access to options, services and opportunities for people as they age, and that promote the inclusion and participation of older adults in all aspects of life. Experts have used the term "age-friendly" for the last fifteen years to describe and assess successful approaches to improving quality outcomes for older adults in cities, workplaces, homes and healthcare settings, and Google Trends reveals increasing adoption of the term in U.S. households as well.

"AgeFriendly.org has been the missing element," said Terry Fulmer, President of The John A. Hartford Foundation. "Now there is a scalable means for gathering ongoing feedback from older adults themselves. It's critical information coming from the true source - older adults - to match existing rubrics for what is age-friendly." The John A. Hartford Foundation last week announced a $1.5 million grant to the Age-Friendly Institute to support the development of an Age-Friendly Ecosystem by creating a digital hub and partnerships with stakeholders involved in the movements to make health systems, public health systems, cities, universities and employers more age-friendly (Read More) .

SOURCE Age-Friendly Institute