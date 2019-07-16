Age of Learning Announces Significant Licensing Partnership with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Bringing Large Collection of Award-Winning and Classic Titles to ReadingIQ, ABCmouse, and Adventure Academy
Jumanji, The Polar Express™, Curious George®, The Crossover, several other Caldecott and Newbery Medal Winners, and many more beloved children's books continue expansion of Age of Learning's educational offerings
LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading education innovator Age of Learning today announced a major book licensing partnership with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) Publishing, adding more of the best of children's literature to the thousands of expert-curated books in the ReadingIQ® digital library and literacy platform, as well as to ABCmouse.com® Early Learning Academy and Adventure Academy™.
Age of Learning's partnership with HMH brings an outstanding collection of classic, award-winning children's titles, some of which include:
- Jumanji and The Polar Express™ by Chris Van Allsburg
- Little Blue Truck by Alice Schertle
- The Crossover by Kwame Alexander
- Several Curious George® titles by H.A. Rey
- Mike Mulligan and His Steam Shovel by Virginia Lee Burton
- The Napping House by Audrey Wood
- Mouse Count by Ellen Stoll Walsh
- Gossie, and Gossie & Gertie by Olivier Dunrea
- Sheep in a Jeep by Nancy Shaw
- Five Little Monkeys Jumping on the Bed by Eileen Christelow
- Planting a Rainbow by Lois Ehlert
- The Three Pigs, Flotsam, Tuesday, Sector 7, and Mr. Wuffles! by David Wiesner
- The Red Book by Barbara Lehman
- Red Sings from Treetops by Joyce Sidman
- Tops & Bottoms by Janet Stevens
A recent Age of Learning nationwide survey of 1,000 teachers and 1,000 parents found that lack of access to high-quality books is a major challenge for children 12 and under, and that expanding availability is critical to improving reading skills. Students with access to both a traditional and digital library are 53% more likely to be reading above grade level, and exposure to a significant variety and volume of books fosters a lifelong love of reading. Guided by these findings and its team of literacy development experts, Age of Learning continues to expand its educational programs with quality children's literature and non-fiction.
"Increasing children's access to books that engage, inspire, and educate is fundamental to our mission," said Doug Dohring, founder and CEO of Age of Learning. "Partnering with HMH to bring more award-winning and classic books to ReadingIQ, ABCmouse, and Adventure Academy will provide more opportunities for children to experience the joys and benefits of reading in our educational offerings."
The award-winning ReadingIQ platform recently added Reading Level Assessments, developed by Age of Learning's assessment team in cooperation with leading education and assessment research organization SRI International, to seamlessly match learners with books at the appropriate reading level. ReadingIQ includes three widely used book leveling systems—Accelerated Reader®, Lexile®, and Guided Reading—and all books in the HMH collection are assigned a reading level. Many HMH titles are also professionally voiced to support engagement and comprehension among pre-readers and developing readers.
Visit www.ReadingIQ.com, www.ABCmouse.com, and www.AdventureAcademy.com to learn more about Age of Learning's educational programs, or download the apps via Apple's App Store or Google Play. All programs are available for families on a low-cost subscription basis.
About Age of Learning, Inc.
Age of Learning® is a leading education technology innovator, creating engaging and effective learning resources to help children build a strong foundation for academic success. Based in Los Angeles, the company is Bringing Learning to Life® by blending educational expertise, innovative technology, and insightful creativity. Age of Learning's flagship product in the U.S., ABCmouse.com® Early Learning Academy, is a comprehensive curriculum for preschool through 2nd grade, available on all major digital platforms and used by millions of children. Age of Learning's ReadingIQ® is a digital library and literacy platform for children 12 and under designed by reading experts to improve literacy skills, with many thousands of expert-curated books from leading publishers. Most recently, the company launched Adventure Academy™, the first AAA educational massively multiplayer online game (MMO), serving elementary and middle school age children with thousands of learning activities in a fun and safe virtual world. Connect with Age of Learning on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.
Media Contact:
Daniele Shear
Media@AofL.com
818.246.2223
