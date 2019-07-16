Age of Learning Announces Significant Licensing Partnership with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Bringing Large Collection of Award-Winning and Classic Titles to ReadingIQ, ABCmouse, and Adventure Academy

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading education innovator Age of Learning today announced a major book licensing partnership with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) Publishing, adding more of the best of children's literature to the thousands of expert-curated books in the ReadingIQ® digital library and literacy platform, as well as to ABCmouse.com® Early Learning Academy and Adventure Academy™.

Age of Learning's partnership with HMH brings an outstanding collection of classic, award-winning children's titles, some of which include:

Jumanji and The Polar Express ™ by Chris Van Allsburg

and by Little Blue Truck by Alice Schertle

by The Crossover by Kwame Alexander

by Several Curious George ® titles by H.A. Rey

titles by H.A. Rey Mike Mulligan and His Steam Shovel by Virginia Lee Burton

by The Napping House by Audrey Wood

by Mouse Count by Ellen Stoll Walsh

by Gossie, and Gossie & Gertie by Olivier Dunrea

and by Olivier Dunrea Sheep in a Jeep by Nancy Shaw

by Five Little Monkeys Jumping on the Bed by Eileen Christelow

by Eileen Christelow Planting a Rainbow by Lois Ehlert

by The Three Pigs , Flotsam , Tuesday , Sector 7 , and Mr. Wuffles! by David Wiesner

, , , , and by The Red Book by Barbara Lehman

by Red Sings from Treetops by Joyce Sidman

by Tops & Bottoms by Janet Stevens

A recent Age of Learning nationwide survey of 1,000 teachers and 1,000 parents found that lack of access to high-quality books is a major challenge for children 12 and under, and that expanding availability is critical to improving reading skills. Students with access to both a traditional and digital library are 53% more likely to be reading above grade level, and exposure to a significant variety and volume of books fosters a lifelong love of reading. Guided by these findings and its team of literacy development experts, Age of Learning continues to expand its educational programs with quality children's literature and non-fiction.

"Increasing children's access to books that engage, inspire, and educate is fundamental to our mission," said Doug Dohring, founder and CEO of Age of Learning. "Partnering with HMH to bring more award-winning and classic books to ReadingIQ, ABCmouse, and Adventure Academy will provide more opportunities for children to experience the joys and benefits of reading in our educational offerings."

The award-winning ReadingIQ platform recently added Reading Level Assessments, developed by Age of Learning's assessment team in cooperation with leading education and assessment research organization SRI International, to seamlessly match learners with books at the appropriate reading level. ReadingIQ includes three widely used book leveling systems—Accelerated Reader®, Lexile®, and Guided Reading—and all books in the HMH collection are assigned a reading level. Many HMH titles are also professionally voiced to support engagement and comprehension among pre-readers and developing readers.

Visit www.ReadingIQ.com, www.ABCmouse.com, and www.AdventureAcademy.com to learn more about Age of Learning's educational programs, or download the apps via Apple's App Store or Google Play. All programs are available for families on a low-cost subscription basis.

