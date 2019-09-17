LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Education technology innovator Age of Learning, creator of the highly successful ABCmouse digital learning program in the U.S. and ABCmouse English learning program in Asia, used by millions of children, today announced the appointment of Alison Mackey to its Curriculum Board. Dr. Mackey, a Professor of Linguistics at Georgetown University, is one of the world's leading experts in how people learn second languages.

Age of Learning Appoints Renowned Language Learning Expert Alison Mackey to Curriculum Board

Dr. Mackey's research into second language learning appears in all of the top scholarly journals in her field, as well as in edited collections with Cambridge University Press, Oxford University Press, and other leading publishers. In addition to authoring more than 100 journal articles, chapters, and reports, Dr. Mackey has published 16 books—three of which focus on children's language learning. One of her best-known works, co-authored with Professor Kendall King, is The Bilingual Edge: Why, When and How to Teach Your Child a Second Language (HarperCollins), which has been translated into multiple foreign languages and will soon appear in Chinese.

"Age of Learning's focus on using empirical findings in education research to drive children's language learning outcomes at scale is very exciting," said Professor Mackey. "I am very pleased with this opportunity to join Age of Learning's Curriculum Board and support the company's work in developing effective educational programs for children around the world."

Professor Mackey has taught linguistics around the world, consulted for major language learning companies, and reviewed international baccalaureate and language programs. With her colleague, Susan M. Gass, she is a past winner of the Modern Language Association's Kenneth W. Mildenburger prize, awarded for outstanding scholarly books in the fields of language, culture, literacy, and literature that address the teaching of languages other than English. Professor Mackey carried out her graduate work at the University of Sydney and Cambridge University, where she earned her Ph.D. and M. Phil., respectively.

"Age of Learning's Curriculum Board is central to our curriculum and product development process, ensuring the latest research and understanding of educational best practices guide our work to create the most effective learning experiences for children," said Doug Dohring, founder and Executive Chairman of Age of Learning. "We are very pleased to welcome Professor Mackey and her leading expertise in language learning to our team as we continue to enhance and expand our ABCmouse English language learning programs."

Professor Mackey joins several other leading experts in early childhood education, child development, and language learning who guide the development of Age of Learning's educational programs.

About Age of Learning, Inc.

Age of Learning, Inc.® is a leading education technology innovator, creating engaging and effective learning resources to help children build a strong foundation for academic success. Based in Los Angeles, the company is Bringing Learning to Life® by blending educational expertise, innovative technology, and insightful creativity. Age of Learning's flagship product in the U.S., ABCmouse.com® Early Learning Academy, is a comprehensive curriculum for preschool through 2nd grade, available on all major digital platforms and used by millions of children. Age of Learning's ReadingIQ® is an advanced digital library for children 12 and under designed by literacy experts with thousands of high-quality books from leading publishers, including the largest collection of National Geographic Kids digital titles available anywhere. Most recently, the company launched Adventure Academy™, the first AAA educational massively multiplayer online game (MMO), serving elementary- and middle-school-aged children with thousands of learning activities in a fun and safe virtual world. Connect with Age of Learning on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

SOURCE Age of Learning