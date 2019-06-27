Age of Learning Brings Comprehensive Disney Publishing Worldwide Library of Beloved Children's Stories to ReadingIQ, ABCmouse, and Adventure Academy

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading education innovator Age of Learning today announced the addition of many of the most beloved children's titles from Disney Publishing Worldwide to the thousands of existing expert-curated books in the ReadingIQ® digital library and literacy platform, as well as to ABCmouse.com® Early Learning Academy and Adventure Academy™.

The comprehensive Disney collection comprises titles from its most popular franchises, including

Disney : Frozen , The Lion King , Beauty and the Beast , Mickey Mouse Clubhouse , Aladdin , Little Mermaid , Sleeping Beauty , Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs , Cinderella , Moana , Mulan , Peter Pan , Pinocchio , Winnie the Pooh , The Jungle Book , Wreck-It Ralph , Zootopia , Doc McStuffins , Lilo & Stitch , Sofia the First , Robin Hood , The Princess and the Frog , Kim Possible , and many more

: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and many more Pixar : Toy Story ; Cars ; The Incredibles ; Coco ; Finding Nemo ; Monsters, Inc .; Brave ; Ratatouille ; A Bug's Life ; Wall-E ; and more

: ; ; ; ; ; .; ; ; ; ; and more Marvel : Black Panther , Spider-Man , Avengers , Iron Man , Guardians of the Galaxy , Hulk , Captain America , and more

: , , , , , , , and more Star Wars: Star Wars: A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and Rogue One

"By focusing on igniting imaginations through storytelling, Disney Publishing Worldwide cultivates a lifelong love of reading," said Tonya Agurto, SVP and Global Publisher, Disney Publishing Worldwide. "Age of Learning has a passion for engaging children with inspiring and enriching stories to help them become successful readers and is a natural fit for these cherished titles."

According to recent nationwide surveys of more than 1,000 preschool and elementary teachers and 1,000 parents of children 12 and under, sponsored by Age of Learning, lack of access to books is a major challenge in furthering children's reading development. More than 8,000 elementary schools in the U.S. do not even have a school library. And while 85% of teachers expect students to read 15–60 minutes per day outside of school, millions of students are not reading at all. ReadingIQ, ABCmouse, and Adventure Academy help address these challenges by enabling children to easily find, access, and enjoy thousands of high-quality, high-interest e-books anytime, anywhere.

All books in the Disney collection are assigned reading levels to help children, parents, and teachers quickly find titles that match each child's reading ability. Many books are also professionally voiced—supporting engagement and comprehension for pre-readers and developing readers—and the collection includes dozens of Spanish titles.

"Captivating characters and stories are critical for children to develop an early love of reading, helping them become confident and successful lifelong readers," said Doug Dohring, founder and CEO of Age of Learning. "We're excited to partner with Disney Publishing Worldwide to add these highly popular titles to the many thousands of expert-curated books in ReadingIQ, ABCmouse, and Adventure Academy."

Visit www.ReadingIQ.com, www.ABCmouse.com, and www.AdventureAcademy.com to learn more about Age of Learning's award-winning educational programs, or download the apps via Apple's App Store or Google Play. All programs are available for families on a low-cost subscription basis.

About Age of Learning, Inc.

Age of Learning® is a leading education technology innovator, creating engaging and effective learning resources to help children build a strong foundation for academic success. Based in Los Angeles, the company is Bringing Learning to Life® by blending educational expertise, innovative technology, and insightful creativity. Age of Learning's flagship product in the U.S., ABCmouse.com® Early Learning Academy, is a comprehensive curriculum for preschool through 2nd grade, available on all major digital platforms and used by millions of children. Age of Learning's ReadingIQ® is a digital library and literacy platform for children 12 and under designed by reading experts to improve literacy skills, with many thousands of expert-curated books from leading publishers. Most recently, the company launched Adventure Academy™, the first AAA educational massively multiplayer online game (MMO), serving elementary and middle school age children with thousands of learning activities in a fun and safe virtual world. Connect with Age of Learning on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

Disney properties © Disney and © Disney/Pixar.

STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.

Marvel properties © 2019 MARVEL.

Media Contact:

Daniele Shear

Media@AofL.com

818.246.2223

SOURCE Age of Learning