Age of Learning Partners with "Highlights" to Add the Most Popular Stories from its Leading Children Magazine to ReadingIQ's Expanding Digital Library

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading education innovator Age of Learning, Inc. announced today the addition of the HighlightsTM Reading Quest TM book series from Highlights to its ReadingIQTM digital library. Supporting the organizations' shared goal of fostering a love of reading, the new partnership helps children build their literacy skills with books on the topics and themes they enjoy most.

Reading Quest is a series of 100 engaging books, each containing multiple stories focused around a fun and familiar theme. The series includes the most popular stories—handpicked by children themselves—from the pages of Highlights, the beloved magazine that has been engaging and delighting children since 1946.

As with all books in ReadingIQ's library, the Reading Quest titles were carefully selected by Age of Learning's literacy experts for their ability to help nurture reading skills. The books all have accompanying professionally-voiced audio for pre-readers and are leveled with Guided Reading and Lexile® measures to ensure that teachers and families can easily find the right stories for every child's reading ability.

"Highlights' commitment to sparking children's love of reading with quality, engaging stories has made it a treasured brand for millions of parents and children over the years, and we couldn't be more pleased to add its most popular stories to the ever-expanding ReadingIQ library," said Doug Dohring, founder and CEO of Age of Learning.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Age of Learning, which shares our passion for supporting kids' literacy skills and development," said Andy Shafran, Vice President at Highlights. "It's wonderful to see Reading Quest featured in ReadingIQ's expertly crafted library and part of a safe, kid-friendly platform where children can explore books that both open their minds and bring them joy."

ReadingIQ is available to teachers for use in classrooms at no cost and allows them to assign an entire reading level of books to each student to access at home without a subscription. Families can subscribe for at-home access to the entire ReadingIQ library for a low monthly or annual fee.

Visit www.ReadingIQ.com for more details and download the app via the Apple App Store or Google Play to enjoy Highlights' Reading Quest and thousands of other expertly curated titles for children 12 and under.

About Age of Learning, Inc.

Age of Learning is a leading education technology innovator, creating engaging and effective learning resources to help children build a strong foundation for academic success. Based in Los Angeles, the company blends educational expertise, innovative technology, and insightful creativity to Bring Learning to Life®. Age of Learning's flagship product in the U.S., ABCmouse.com® Early Learning Academy, is a comprehensive curriculum for preschool through 2nd grade, available on all major digital platforms and used by millions of children. Age of Learning recently launched ReadingIQ™, an advanced digital library for children 12 and under designed by literacy experts, with thousands of high-quality books from leading publishers, including the largest collection of National Geographic Kids digital titles available anywhere. Connect with Age of Learning on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

About Highlights

Highlights is a beloved global media brand dedicated to helping children become curious, creative, caring, and confident™ through engaging content and experiences that are focused on nurturing and developing the whole child. Through stories, poems, puzzles, jokes and riddles, science, art, and more, kids are encouraged to think, problem solve, and build their literacy skills while having fun. Highlights reaches children 0–12 with its most popular magazines (Highlights, Highlights Hello, Highlights High Five, Highlights High Five Bilingüe [English/Spanish]), digital apps, books, toys/games, and entertainment properties incorporating classic favorites like Hidden Pictures® puzzles, Goofus and Gallant®, Dear Highlights letters, and more. Because Highlights offerings may be print or digital, purchased through subscriptions or retail, kids can engage with Highlights anytime, anywhere. To learn more and connect with Highlights, visit Highlights.com or HighlightsKids.com, connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and/or Instagram, and find Highlights Hangout wherever you find your podcasts.

