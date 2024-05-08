Age of Union Alliance Unveils The Black Hole Experience, a Mobile Immersive Exhibition and Reset for Humankind

The non-profit alliance announces The Black Hole Experience (BHX), a 53' double expandable trailer with an immersive 1000 sq. ft. of interior space that hosts an LED tunnel leading to the black hole projection chamber. BHX will travel across North America, touring major events such as C2 Montreal, Pride Toronto, Desert Hearts, Boots & Hearts, and more.

MONTREAL, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Age of Union Alliance, the non-profit environmental organization led by Emmy award-winning executive producer, global environmentalist, and Lightspeed Commerce Inc. CEO Dax Dasilva, unveils The Black Hole Experience (BHX), designed exclusively for Age of Union by multidisciplinary artist Kelly Nunes. BHX will tour major festivals and city centres across North America, with its world premiere on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at C2 Montreal. BHX is a mobile exhibition uniting the awe and wonder of nature and the cosmos with meditative reflection. Through immersing individuals in BHX, Age of Union hopes it will ignite the next generation of changemakers and foster a collective consciousness.

The Black Hole Experience (CNW Group/Age of Union Alliance)

The Black Hole Experience is housed in a 53' double expandable trailer with an impressive 1000 sq. ft. of interior space that hosts an LED tunnel leading to the black hole projection chamber. There are two antichamber rooms for waiting and exiting with information about the experience and Age of Union. The inspiration for the BHX concept began when Dasilva commissioned Nunes to create a "Black Hole Room" for Dasilva's Montréal home. The Black Hole Room is inspired by the Spirituality pillar of Dasilva's book Age of Union , which explores the meaning of spirituality and how it can connect us to our greater purpose in a modern world by seeking light in the darkness, exchanging fear for curiosity, and finding the potential for growth and positive change in the unknown. BHX reminds each person who lives the experience about individual spirituality. To stop, reset and breathe. To feel wellbeing, awe and wonder.

"I am immensely proud and thrilled to introduce The Black Hole Experience (BHX) to the world. This 53' double expandable trailer offers an immersive journey unlike any other. This isn't just a project; it's a journey crafted by the visionary artist Kelly Nunes," says Dax Dasilva, Founder of Age of Union. "BHX symbolizes exploring spirituality in the modern age, acting as a reset for humankind. By confronting the unknown, we unlock our potential for growth, igniting the next generation of changemakers and raising collective consciousness."

BHX will travel across North America in 2024 and appear at the following events, with additional tour dates and event partnerships to follow:

C2 Montreal ( May 21-23 ) - The international conference meaningfully connects people and organizations from diverse backgrounds, fields and industries in order to drive development in all its forms. The 13th edition of C2 Montréal is thoughtfully structured around three central themes: Experiential & Immersive, Sustainability & Innovation, and AI & Commerce.

- The international conference meaningfully connects people and organizations from diverse backgrounds, fields and industries in order to drive development in all its forms. The 13th edition of C2 Montréal is thoughtfully structured around three central themes: Experiential & Immersive, Sustainability & Innovation, and AI & Commerce. Pride Toronto ( June 28-30 ) - Creates and supports events and programming that celebrate the diverse talents, stories, and achievements of all 2SLGBTQI+ communities, and boldly advocates for and defends our human rights.

Creates and supports events and programming that celebrate the diverse talents, stories, and achievements of all 2SLGBTQI+ communities, and boldly advocates for and defends our human rights. Desert Hearts Festival Arizona ( July 4-8 ) - Part boutique festival, part record label, and part globetrotting party brigade, Desert Hearts has emerged as a vibe-focused force radiating a conscious ethos of House, Techno and Love.

Part boutique festival, part record label, and part globetrotting party brigade, Desert Hearts has emerged as a vibe-focused force radiating a conscious ethos of House, Techno and Love. Boots & Hearts Festival Ontario ( August 8-11 ) - A multi-day country music and camping festival. Since its inception in 2012, Boots and Hearts has grown to become Canada's largest camping and music festival.

- A multi-day country music and camping festival. Since its inception in 2012, Boots and Hearts has grown to become largest camping and music festival. MUTEK Festival Montreal ( August 20-25 ) - Founded in 2000, MUTEK is dedicated to the presentation of live electronic music and real-time audiovisual performance, making it one of the few showcases in North America for such innovations. After nearly 25 years of existence, the festival's pioneering mandate has matured and its commitment to the perpetual mutations and variations of contemporary digital creativity remains, with eyes and ears always focused on the future.

To achieve carbon neutrality for the Black Hole Experience tour, Age of Union is expanding its protection of the Kalaweit-Age of Union Dulan Forest Reserve in Borneo, Indonesia in close partnership with the Indonesian conservation organization Kalaweit.

To learn more about The Black Hole Experience, visit www.blackholeexperience.com or to watch the sizzle reel, visit YouTube.

About Age of Union Alliance

Age of Union is a non-profit environmental alliance that supports and makes visible a global community of changemakers working on the ground to protect the planet's threatened species and ecosystems. Launched in October 2021 by tech leader and environmental activist Dax Dasilva in Montreal, Canada, Age of Union seeks to ignite a flame within every person through conservation efforts that solve critical environmental challenges around the world and inspire high-impact change by showing the positive impact that every individual can make. Age of Union is also actively involved in environmental documentary filmmaking. The organization has produced impactful short and feature documentaries that delve into the stories of dedicated changemakers. One such production, "Wildcat," earned acclaim as the "Outstanding Nature Documentary of 2023" at the prestigious 44th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards.

For more information, please visit: AgeofUnion.com

On social media: Facebook, Instagram , YouTube, and Twitter

SOURCE Age of Union Alliance