Age of Union Announces the Black Hole Experience is Coming to New York City's Times Square in Collaboration with Refraction

Debuting the experience for the first time in New York City in collaboration with Refraction, the immersive exhibition will be open to the public with free admission from August 2 to August 4, 2024 in Times Square

MONTREAL, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Age of Union Alliance, the non-profit environmental organization led by Emmy award-winning executive producer, global environmentalist, and Lightspeed Commerce Inc. CEO Dax Dasilva, announces The Black Hole Experience (BHX) will premiere for the first time in New York City in Times Square from Friday, August 2 to Sunday, August 4, 2024 with free admission for the public. The debut in New York City is in collaboration with Refraction , an artist-owned community leading the next wave of digital art, music and culture. Designed exclusively for Age of Union by multidisciplinary artist Kelly Nunes , Age of Union hopes to ignite the next generation of changemakers and foster a collective consciousness by immersing individuals in BHX. For a sneak peek, watch the sizzle reel here .

Refraction Logo (CNW Group/Age of Union Alliance) Photo credit: Tristan Laughton (CNW Group/Age of Union Alliance)

The Black Hole Experience is housed in a 53' double expandable trailer with an impressive 1000 sq. ft. of interior space that hosts an LED tunnel leading to the black hole projection chamber where visitors sit enveloped from all angles by celestial and black hole phenomena. There are two antichamber rooms for waiting and exiting with information about the experience and Age of Union. The Black Hole Room is inspired by the Spirituality pillar of Dasilva's book Age of Union , which explores the meaning of spirituality and how it can connect us to our greater purpose in a modern world by seeking light in the darkness, exchanging fear for curiosity, and finding the potential for growth and positive change in the unknown.

BHX fosters a meditative experience that taps into the widespread fascination with the cosmos, reignited by recent celestial events like the 2024 solar eclipse and aurora borealis sightings. By immersing individuals in a visually stunning environment inspired by black holes, Age of Union aims to cultivate a sense of wonder and appreciation for the natural world around us, even among those who don't typically meditate.

WHAT: The Black Hole Experience, a 53' mobile immersive exhibition presented by Age of Union

The Black Hole Experience, a 53' mobile immersive exhibition presented by Age of Union WHERE: Times Square, New York City (West 47th Street & 7th Avenue)

Times Square, (West 47th Street & 7th Avenue) WHEN: Friday, August 2 to Sunday, August 4, 2024 August 2 : 4pm-8pm August 3 : 12pm-8pm August 4 : 12pm-8pm

to

"The Black Hole Experience goes beyond just being an exhibition," says Dax Dasilva. "It is an expedition into the core of our consciousness. By immersing individuals in a visually stunning environment inspired by black holes, Age of Union aims to cultivate a sense of appreciation for the natural world and inspire active participation in its preservation. We are thrilled to announce that BHX will be in New York City's Times Square in collaboration with Refraction, allowing us to share this impactful experience with a vibrant community in one of the world's largest cities."

"We are thrilled to partner with Age of Union to bring The Black Hole Experience to New York City," says Malcolm Levy, founder of Refraction Festival. "Bringing BHX to New York City is an opportunity for attendees to discover the potential for growth and positive change in the unknown. At Refraction festival, our mission is to push the boundaries of digital art, music, and culture, and this collaboration marks an exciting step forward in that journey."

About Age of Union Alliance



Age of Union is a non-profit environmental alliance that supports and makes visible a global community of changemakers working on the ground to protect the planet's threatened species and ecosystems. Launched in October 2021 by tech leader and environmental activist Dax Dasilva in Montreal, Canada, Age of Union seeks to ignite a flame within every person through conservation efforts that solve critical environmental challenges around the world and inspire high-impact change by showing the positive impact that every individual can make. Age of Union is also actively involved in environmental documentary filmmaking. The organization has produced impactful short and feature documentaries that delve into the stories of dedicated changemakers. One such production, "Wildcat," earned acclaim as the "Outstanding Nature Documentary of 2023" at the prestigious 44th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards.

For more information:

blackholeexperience.com

ageofunion.com

SOURCE Age of Union Alliance