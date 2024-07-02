Age of Union Announces the Black Hole Experience is Coming to North Avenue Beach in Chicago

Debuting the experience for the first time in the USA, the immersive exhibition will be open to the public with free admission from July 19 to July 21, 2024

MONTREAL, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Age of Union Alliance, the non-profit environmental organization led by Emmy award-winning executive producer, global environmentalist, and Lightspeed Commerce Inc. CEO Dax Dasilva, unveils The Black Hole Experience (BHX), designed exclusively for Age of Union by multidisciplinary artist Kelly Nunes . BHX is touring major festivals and city centres across North America with its next and first American stop scheduled at North Avenue Beach in Chicago from Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21, 2024 with free admission for the public. By immersing individuals in BHX, Age of Union hopes to ignite the next generation of changemakers and foster a collective consciousness. For a sneak peek, watch the sizzle reel here .

Photo Credit: Jimmy Hamelin (CNW Group/Age of Union Alliance)

The Black Hole Experience is housed in a 53' double expandable trailer with an impressive 1000 sq. ft. of interior space that hosts an LED tunnel leading to the black hole projection chamber where visitors sit enveloped from all angles by celestial and black hole phenomena. There are two antichamber rooms for waiting and exiting with information about the experience and Age of Union. The Black Hole Room is inspired by the Spirituality pillar of Dasilva's book Age of Union , which explores the meaning of spirituality and how it can connect us to our greater purpose in a modern world by seeking light in the darkness, exchanging fear for curiosity, and finding the potential for growth and positive change in the unknown.

BHX fosters a meditative experience that taps into the widespread fascination with the cosmos, reignited by recent celestial events like the 2024 solar eclipse and aurora borealis sightings. By immersing individuals in a visually stunning environment inspired by black holes, Age of Union aims to cultivate a sense of wonder and appreciation for the natural world around us, even among those who don't typically meditate.

WHAT: The Black Hole Experience, a 53' mobile immersive exhibition presented by Age of Union

The Black Hole Experience, a 53' mobile immersive exhibition presented by Age of WHERE: North East Side of North Avenue Beach, Chicago (next to Lakeshore Munchies Candy Store)

North East Side of North Avenue Beach, (next to Lakeshore Munchies Candy Store) WHEN: Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21, 2024 July 19 : 12pm – 8pm July 20 : 9am – 7pm July 21 : 11am – 7pm

to

"The Black Hole Experience is more than just an exhibition," shares Dax, "it is a journey into the depths of our own consciousness designed to awaken a sense of wonder within each participant. Through this immersive journey, we aim to remind them of their intrinsic connection to the Earth and their role in protecting it. We are excited to bring the BHX to Chicago as our first American stop and engage the community with this powerful experience."

About Age of Union Alliance

Age of Union is a non-profit environmental alliance that supports and makes visible a global community of changemakers working on the ground to protect the planet's threatened species and ecosystems. Launched in October 2021 by tech leader and environmental activist Dax Dasilva in Montreal, Canada, Age of Union seeks to ignite a flame within every person through conservation efforts that solve critical environmental challenges around the world and inspire high-impact change by showing the positive impact that every individual can make. Age of Union is also actively involved in environmental documentary filmmaking. The organization has produced impactful short and feature documentaries that delve into the stories of dedicated changemakers. One such production, "Wildcat," earned acclaim as the "Outstanding Nature Documentary of 2023" at the prestigious 44th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards.

For more information:

https://www.blackholeexperience.com/

https://ageofunion.com/



SOURCE Age of Union Alliance