Age of Union Announces the Los Angeles Premiere of the Black Hole Experience at L.A. Climate Week

Debuting for the first time in Los Angeles, the immersive experience will be open to the public with free admission on September 14, 2024, and part of L.A. Climate Week opening and closing ceremonies.

MONTREAL, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Age of Union Alliance , a non-profit environmental organization led by Emmy award-winning executive producer, global environmentalist, and Lightspeed Commerce Inc. CEO Dax Dasilva, is thrilled to bring The Black Hole Experience (BHX) to L.A. Climate Week . This immersive exhibition, crafted by multidisciplinary artist Kelly Nunes , is set to ignite the next generation of changemakers and foster a collective consciousness. After engaging with a wide audience in Chicago, New York City, Toronto, and Montreal, BHX is now heading to the West Coast. Debuting for the first time in Los Angeles during L.A. Climate Week, BHX will be live during the opening ceremony on September 8, for the Clean Energy Expo on September 14 (open to the public for free admission), and also during the closing ceremony on September 15, all taking place at House of Cocotte in the Arts District. For a sneak peek, watch the sizzle reel here .

Image Credit: Age of Union (CNW Group/Age of Union Alliance)

The Black Hole Experience is Age of Union's latest creative venture designed to inspire the next generation of changemakers. With the belief that conservation is the frontline fight against climate change, the non-profit organization works on global conservation projects to protect the planet's threatened species and ecosystems. Age of Union also uses various art forms to help humankind foster deeper connections with the world around them. For example, the alliance hosted immersive art exhibitions at the Age of Union Centre in Montreal and produced numerous short films and feature documentaries to share powerful stories of environmental changemakers with the masses, capturing their challenges and triumphs. Notably, founder Dax Dasilva worked as executive producer on "Wildcat", which earned acclaim as the "Outstanding Nature Documentary of 2023" at the prestigious 44th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards.

What is the Black Hole Experience?

The Black Hole Experience is housed in a 53' double expandable trailer with an impressive 1000 sq. ft. of interior space that hosts an LED tunnel leading to the black hole projection chamber where visitors sit enveloped from all angles by celestial and black hole phenomena. There are two antichamber rooms for waiting and exiting with information about the experience and Age of Union.

BHX offers a meditative experience that resonates with the widespread fascination of the cosmos, as sparked by recent celestial events such as the 2024 solar eclipse and aurora borealis. By immersing individuals in a visually stunning environment inspired by black holes, Age of Union aims to cultivate a sense of wonder and appreciation for the natural world around us, even among those who don't typically meditate.

WHAT: The Black Hole Experience, a 53' mobile immersive exhibition presented by Age of Union

The Black Hole Experience, a 53' mobile immersive exhibition presented by Age of Union WHERE: House of Cocotte, 2028 E 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90021, USA

House of Cocotte, 2028 E 7th St, 90021, WHEN: Sunday, September 8 to Sunday, September 15, 2024 Sunday, September 8 : Live 5pm to 11pm - Opening Ceremonies, private event Saturday, September 14 : Live 10am to 3pm - Clean Energy Expo, public event Sunday, September 15 : Live 5pm to 11pm - Closing Ceremonies, private event

Sunday, September 8 to

The experience will be open to the public to visit on Saturday, September 14 at the Clean Energy Expo, between 10 am and 3pm.

As a part of the closing ceremonies on Sunday, September 15, Dax Dasilva will be speaking on "How Creative Art Forms Can Inspire Environmental Change" to delve into the intersection of art and environmental activism, exploring how creative expression can galvanize communities to take meaningful action against climate change.

"We are so thrilled to have the Black Hole Experience have its L.A. debut at L.A. Climate Week. Los Angeles is home to incredible talent, from environmentally aware curators to leaders in sustainable art, who will deeply resonate with this immersive journey. Our aim is to ignore a sense of wonder and a profound realization of our intrinsic connection to Earth, inspiring every participant to recognize and embrace their role in protecting our planet," shares Dax Dasilva.

About Age of Union Alliance

Age of Union is a non-profit environmental alliance that supports and makes visible a global community of changemakers working on the ground to protect the planet's threatened species and ecosystems. Launched in October 2021 by tech leader and environmental activist Dax Dasilva in Montreal, Canada, Age of Union seeks to ignite a flame within every person through conservation efforts that solve critical environmental challenges around the world and inspire high-impact change by showing the positive impact that every individual can make. Age of Union is also actively involved in environmental documentary filmmaking. The organization has produced impactful short and feature documentaries that delve into the stories of dedicated changemakers. One such production, "Wildcat," earned acclaim as the "Outstanding Nature Documentary of 2023" at the prestigious 44th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards.

Learn more at The Black Hole Experience and Age of Union

SOURCE Age of Union Alliance