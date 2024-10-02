Age of Union Announces the Miami Premiere of the Black Hole Experience at III Points Festival

Showcasing for the first time in Miami, the immersive experience will be open to festival attendees from October 18th to October 19th, 2024 and will feature exclusive track "Ligo" from electronic musician Jacques Greene

MONTREAL, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Age of Union Alliance, a non-profit environmental organization led by Emmy award-winning executive producer, global environmentalist, and Lightspeed Commerce Inc. CEO Dax Dasilva, is thrilled to bring The Black Hole Experience (BHX) to III Points Festival, Miami for the first time. The festival features a diverse lineup of over 60 musical artists across multiple genres, innovative installations and interactive experiences. As one of many installations during the festival, this immersive exhibition, crafted by multidisciplinary artist Kelly Nunes, is set to ignite the next generation of changemakers and foster a collective consciousness. Debuting for the first time in Miami, BHX will be open for festival-goers from Friday, October 18th to Saturday, October 19th on the left side of Stage 9. For a sneak peek, watch the sizzle reel here.

BHX's debut at III Points will also include exclusive track "Ligo" from established Canadian electronic musician Jacques Green. Available only at the BHX installation, attendees will be enveloped by a captivating display of visuals that respond directly to Greene's track, making for a truly immersive and interactive journey. Jacques Greene's forward-thinking sound, combined with BHX's one-of-a-kind visuals, is the perfect addition to III Points, offering festival-goers an original and otherworldly experience unlike any other. Jacques Greene will also be performing at III Points Festival on Saturday, October 19.

What is the Black Hole Experience?

Housed in a 53' double expandable trailer, the Black Hole Experience hosts an impressive 1000 sq.ft. of interior spaces with an LED tunnel leading to the black hole projection chamber where visitors sit enveloped from all angles by celestial and black hole phenomena. There are two antichamber rooms for waiting and exiting with information about the experience and Age of Union.

The inspiration for the BHX concept began when Dasilva commissioned Nunes to create a "Black Hole Room" for Dasilva's Montréal home. The Black Hole Room is inspired by the Spirituality pillar of Dasilva's book Age of Union, which explores the meaning of spirituality and how it can connect us to our greater purpose in a modern world by seeking light in the darkness, exchanging fear for curiosity, and finding the potential for growth and positive change in the unknown. BHX reminds each person who lives the experience about individual spirituality. To stop, reset and breathe. To feel wellbeing, awe and wonder.

  • WHAT: The Black Hole Experience at III Points Festival; an annual music and arts festival set to become a hub for cutting-edge music and innovative art and tech displays. The event features a diverse lineup of over 60 artists, spanning across many genres.
  • WHERE: 2217 NW 5th Ave, Mana Wynwood, Miami, FL, US, 33127
    • BHX located on west side of Stage 9, at the intersection of NW 6th Ave & NW 23 St
  • WHEN: Friday, October 18th to Saturday, October 19th, 2024. Open 5pm-2am both days.
    • III Points festival tickets available here

"We're incredibly excited to bring the Black Hole Experience to III Points, Miami this year and offer a journey where art, technology and environmental consciousness come together in a truly immersive way," shares Dax Dasilva. "Our goal is to inspire a deeper connection to the natural world and foster a reflection on our role in protecting it. III Points offers the perfect setting to showcase BHX's captivating journey that challenges and inspires us all to reimagine our relationship with the Earth."

About Age of Union Alliance

Age of Union is a non-profit environmental alliance that supports and makes visible a global community of changemakers working on the ground to protect the planet's threatened species and ecosystems. Launched in October 2021 by tech leader and environmental activist Dax Dasilva in Montreal, Canada, Age of Union seeks to ignite a flame within every person through conservation efforts that solve critical environmental challenges around the world and inspire high-impact change by showing the positive impact that every individual can make. Age of Union is also actively involved in environmental documentary filmmaking. The organization has produced impactful short and feature documentaries that delve into the stories of dedicated changemakers. One such production, "Wildcat," earned acclaim as the "Outstanding Nature Documentary of 2023" at the prestigious 44th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards.

Learn more at The Black Hole Experience and Age of Union

