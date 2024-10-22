Age of Union Celebrates Three-Year Anniversary with New Conservation Achievements and Film Announcements

Timed with its three-year anniversary, Age of Union is set to release three new short films about Age of Union's conservation work. The first film, Protecting Borneo's Dulan Forest, will be released on October 23 on Age of Union's YouTube channel . This film follows Dasilva and Chanee Kalaweit, founder of the Kalaweit Foundation, as they explore the 5,000 acres of the Dulan Forest protected by Age of Union in the heart of Borneo. Following this, Age of Union will release a second short film River's Heartbeat on November 6, and a third, Restoring the Red Slough, on November 25.

Age of Union also announces its plans for Season 2 of On the Frontline, a YouTube series that harnesses the power of film to raise awareness, foster positive change, and forge strong alliances dedicated to safeguarding our planet's species and ecosystems. The new season will follow Paul Rosolie, author, conservationist and founder of Junglekeepers, who fights to protect the Las Piedras River in the Peruvian Amazon, and Kalaweit Founder Chanee, who works to protect the Dulan Forest in Borneo, Indonesia. Age of Union has supported both projects since its founding in 2021.

"As we celebrate Age of Union's third anniversary, I am incredibly proud of the global impact we've made alongside our dedicated partners," says Dax Dasilva, Founder of Age of Union. "From reforesting vulnerable communities in Haiti to protecting critical ecosystems in Canada, our boots-on-the-ground conservation work continues to inspire meaningful change. This year, we are excited to have been able to amplify our message through film and immersive experiences like the Black Hole Experience, reminding everyone that collective action is essential in safeguarding our planet for future generations."

In 2024, Age of Union also launched the Black Hole Experience (BHX), which embarked on the first year of its five-year tour. Designed by artist Kelly Nunes for Age of Union, this immersive mobile exhibition, housed in a 53' expandable trailer, blends nature and spirituality with a stunning LED tunnel leading to a black hole projection chamber. Through BHX, Age of Union hopes to inspire a deeper connection to the natural world and foster a reflection on our role in protecting it. BHX debuted at C2 Montréal before traveling to major cities such as New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and Waterloo before recently concluding its 2024 tour at III Points Miami music festival. With more exciting installations ahead, 2025 will continue to bring the Black Hole Experience to more changemakers than ever and encourage visitors to pause, reflect, and explore the unknown.

2024 Age of Union Project Achievements and Progress Updates:

Kalaweit - Dulan Forest Expansion ( Borneo, Indonesia ) Since the beginning of their partnership, Age of Union and Kalaweit have protected over 5,000 acres of Borneo's Dulan Forest, renowned for its biodiversity. In the coming year, the project is set to expand by an additional 600 acres to the north and 1,850 acres to the south, with Age of Union contributing an additional $500,000 USD this year.

KANPE - Model Forest Program ( Haiti ) Since 2020, KANPE and Age of Union have collaborated to support reforestation efforts in vulnerable rural communities, planting 25,000 fruit and forest trees annually in Baille Tourible. Over the past five years they have developed two model forests, reintroduced coffee farming, built soil and water retention systems, and initiated seed lending programs for local families. In 2024, this partnership expanded with new land purchased for a third model forest where 15,000 seedlings will be planted in the first year. This expansion will continue tree planting during the rainy season and focus on the maintenance and survival of planted seedlings.

Nature Conservancy Canada - Île Perrot Land Acquisition (Québec, Canada ) In 2024, Age of Union and the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) continued to work together to conserve critical ecosystems along the St. Lawrence River, a key corridor that contains 20% of the world's fresh water. This year the partnership secured the protection of 27 acres of forest and wetlands in the municipality of de Notre-Dame -de-I'Île-Perrot, located just west of Montréal, safeguarding the area from development threats and ensuring its long-term conservation.

BC Parks Foundation - Red Slough Restoration ( British Columbia, Canada ) Since 2022, Age of Union and the BC Parks Foundation have worked to safeguard key ecosystems in BC, including the acquisition of 733 acres to protect the vital wildlife corridor of the Pitt River Watershed. On September 9th, 2024 Age of Union, BC Parks Foundation and stakeholders celebrated the restoration of water flow to the Red Slough, marking a major conservation success for the region and the Katzie Indigenous community. With Age of Union's $250,000 contribution, the project installed a pipeline to reconnect Red Slough with the Upper Pitt River's floodplain, improving water circulation, reducing temperatures, and creating critical rearing habitats for juvenile salmon, including Coho and Chinook.

Forest Health Alliance - Strong Roots Congo ( Democratic Republic of Congo ) Since 2020, Age of Union has been working hand-in-hand with Forest Health Alliance and Strong Roots in Eastern DRC with the goal of protecting the great apes and a habitat of connectivity for endangered species. Illustrated in the short film documentary The Corridor , this initiative focuses on building and conserving a critically important wildlife corridor also acting as a climate shield, securing biodiversity while respecting local and indigenous cultures. Earlier this year, 10 new Forest Concessions were added to the Kahuzi-Itombwe Corridor, bringing the total legalized areas to 1,400,000 acres across 23 community forests.



About Age of Union

Age of Union is a non-profit environmental alliance that supports and makes visible a global community of changemakers working on the ground to protect the planet's threatened species and ecosystems. Launched in October 2021 by tech leader and environmental activist Dax Dasilva in Montreal, Canada, Age of Union seeks to ignite a flame within every person through conservation efforts that solve critical environmental challenges around the world and inspire high-impact change by showing the positive impact that every individual can make. Age of Union is also actively involved in environmental documentary filmmaking. The organization has produced impactful short and feature documentaries that delve into the stories of dedicated changemakers. One such production, "Wildcat," earned acclaim as the "Outstanding Nature Documentary of 2023" at the prestigious 44th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards.

