Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) market size to increase by USD 4,360.68 million: Evolving Opportunities with Amgen Inc and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio report provides the key offerings of 15+ vendors of the age-related macular degeneration market. For Instance, one of the key vendors, Amgen Inc offers therapeutics for the treatment of eye disorders. Similarly, another vendor Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc provides age-related macular degeneration therapeutics for eye care treatment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Age-related Macular Degeneration Market 2023-2027

The Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Therapeutics Market by Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast, and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.95% and register an incremental growth of USD 4,360.68 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Regional analysis

By region, the global age-related macular degeneration (AMD) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW). North America will account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The high prevalence of AMD is driving the growth of the regional market. For more insights, buy the report!

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the high prevalence of AMD, a strong pipeline and expected approvals, and a rising geriatric population. However, the lack of approved therapies for dry AMD is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market segmentation

By type , the market is segmented into wet AMD and dry AMD . The wet AMD segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

, the market is segmented into . The segment accounted for the largest share of the market. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest Of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market.

What are the key data covered in this age-related macular degeneration (AMD) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the age-related macular degeneration (AMD) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the age-related macular degeneration (AMD) market and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the age-related macular degeneration (AMD) market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest Of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) market vendors

Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 154 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,360.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.08 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, Germany, UK, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., Alimera Sciences Inc., Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amgen Inc., Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc., Bayer AG, Biocon Ltd., Bio-Thera Bio Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., IVERIC bio Inc., Lupin Ltd., Novartis AG, Outlook Therapeutics Inc., Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ribomic Inc., Viatris Inc., and Xbrane Biopharma AB Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

