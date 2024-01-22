Age-Related Macular Degeneration Drug Forecast and Market Analysis: AMD Market Forecast Shows Significant Growth to Reach $27.5 Billion by 2031, with the US to Account for 72% of Global Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Age-Related Macular Degeneration - Seven-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis - Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan) and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) market through 2031.

Drug sales in the AMD pharmacotherapy market are expected to grow by a significant margin between 2021 and 2031, with an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% over the forecast period. In 2021, the the total AMD market was estimated to be valued at $7.4 billion across the 7MM, with the US accounting for 51.7% of the market.

The five major European markets (5EU) (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK) accounted for 40.8% of the global AMD market with an estimated value of $3.0 billion, and Japan's AMD market was estimated to be $550.8 million in 2021, accounting for 7.5% of the market.

Over the forecast period, the AMD market is anticipated to grow to a value of $27.5 billion in 2031, with the US anticipated to account for 72.1% of the global market and a market value of $19.8 billion. The US is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during this period with a CAGR of 18.0%, while the 5EU is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% to reach a market value of $7.1 billion in 2031. Japan is anticipated to witness the slowest growth among the 7MM with a CAGR of 0.4% during the forecast period and a market value of $570.9 million in 2031.

Report Scope

Overview of AMD, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized AMD therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2021 to 2031.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the AMD market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for AMD. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the 7MM AMD therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Age-Related Macular Degeneration: Executive Summary

1.1 AMD market will grow significantly during the forecast period, reaching sales of $27.5 billion in 2031

1.2 Development of cell-based and gene therapies represent a new paradigm for AMD

1.3 Reducing treatment burden is an important unmet need for wet AMD

1.4 Treatment for geographic atrophy and dry AMD represent an important unmet need for AMD

1.5 Late-stage pipeline therapies are anticipated to drive growth in the AMD market

1.6 What do physicians think?

2 Introduction

2.1 Catalyst

2.2 Related reports

2.3 Upcoming reports

3 Disease Overview

3.1 Etiology and pathophysiology

3.1.1 Overview

3.1.2 Etiology

3.1.3 Pathophysiology

3.2 Classification or staging systems

4 Epidemiology

4.1 Disease background

4.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

4.3 Global and historical trends

4.4 7MM forecast methodology

4.5 Epidemiological forecast for AMD (2021-31)

4.5.1 Total prevalent cases of AMD

4.5.2 Age-specific total prevalent cases of AMD

4.5.3 Sex-specific total prevalent cases of AMD

4.5.4 Total prevalent cases of early AMD

4.5.5 Total prevalent cases of late AMD

4.5.6 Total prevalent cases of late dry AMD

4.5.7 Total prevalent cases of wet AMD

4.5.8 Diagnosed prevalent cases of AMD

4.5.9 Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of AMD

4.5.10 Sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of AMD

4.5.11 Diagnosed prevalent cases of early AMD

4.5.12 Diagnosed prevalent cases of late AMD

4.5.13 Diagnosed prevalent cases of late dry AMD

4.5.14 Diagnosed prevalent cases of wet AMD

4.6 Discussion

4.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

4.6.2 COVID-19 impact

4.6.3 Limitations of the analysis

4.6.4 Strengths of the analysis

5 Disease Management

5.1 Diagnosis and treatment overview

5.2 KOL Insights on Disease Management

6 Competitive Assessment

7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Longer-acting anti-VEGF therapies

7.3 Treatment for GA

7.4 Availability or accessibility of specialists and patient wait times

7.5 Less invasive drug formulations

7.6 Early diagnosis of patients and increasing awareness of AMD

8 R&D Strategies

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Focus on the development of longer-acting therapies

8.1.2 Diversifying into gene therapies for AMD

8.1.3 Development of cell therapies for AMD

8.2 Clinical trials design

8.2.1 Consideration of endpoints for the whole spectrum of AMD

9 Pipeline Assessment

10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

11 Current and Future Players

11.1 Overview

11.2 Deal-making trends

12 Market Outlook

12.1 Global markets

12.1.1 Forecast

12.1.2 Drivers and barriers - global issues

12.2 US

12.3 5EU

12.4 Japan

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Regeneron

Bayer

Roche

Novartis

AbbVie

RegenxBio

Outlook Therapeutics

Kodiak Sciences

Opthea

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Iveric Bio

Genentech

Chugai

Bausch + Lomb

Clinigen

Cheplapharm

Ribomic

Unity Biotechnology

Clearside Biomedical

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Ocular Therapeutix

Ashvattha Therapeutics

Adverum Biotechnlologies

Formycon

Essex Bio

Xbrane Biopharma

Celltrion

Lupin

Viatris

Amgen

Samsung Bioepis

Senju

SamChunDang Pharm Co Ltd

