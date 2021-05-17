Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Valuation Expected to Mount with a CAGR of 3.4% in the 7MM, Analysis by DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's ' Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030 ' report presents a holistic picture of the epidemiological and market insights with a central focus on marketed therapies, Age-related Vision Dysfunction pipeline therapies, key pharmaceutical companies, collaborations, deals, clinical trials and other factors that shall shape the Age-related Vision Dysfunction market outlook in the coming decade in the 7MM (the US, EU5 (the UK, Spain, Germany, Italy and France) and Japan).

Focal points from the Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market report:

The total Age-related Vision Dysfunction prevalent cases were 374,306,439 in the 7MM.

in the 7MM. The total cases are further expected to increase in the study period 2018-30.

At present, several medications are available in the Age-related Vision Dysfunction market comprising anti-VEGF agents, anti-inflammatory agents, mitotic or cholinergic agents, prostaglandins, beta-blockers, alpha-adrenergic agonists, and rho-kinase inhibitors.

Anti-VEGF injections include ranibizumab , bevacizumab , and aflibercept .

, , and . New anti-VEGF treatments include Eylea , Lucentis , Avastin and Beovu . These have an advantage in the market over other approved anti-VEGF therapies because they do not require to be injected directly into the eye.

, , and . These have an advantage in the market over other approved anti-VEGF therapies because they do not require to be injected directly into the eye. Key companies setting the Age-related Vision Dysfunction market in the motion include Hoffman La Roche, Eyenovia, Allergan/AbbVie and Molecular Therapeutics, Regenxbio, Novartis, Santen, Nicox Ophthalmics, Kodiak Sciences, Opthea Limited, Ocular Therapeutix, Orasis Pharmaceuticals, IVERIC bio, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Outlook Therapeutics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited , and so many others.

, and so many others. The pipeline therapies for the Age-related Vision Dysfunction treatment consists of AGN-190584, MicroLine(Pilocarpine Ophthalmic), PresbiDrops(CSF-1), Faricimab, Abicipar, RGX-314, STN1013001 /DE-130A, NCX 470, KSI-301, OPT-302, OTX-TP, AGN-190584, Zimura, ALK 001, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA, PDP – 716, and several others.

and several others. Out of all the Age-related Vision Dysfunction emerging therapies, AGN-190584 (pilocarpine 1.25%) is expected to garner maximum market share owing to its target patient pool consisting of presbyopia patients. Moreover, the drug has an early mover advantage, dosing advantage (i.e. once daily), and maximum visibility around the phase III results.

Age-related Vision Dysfunction: Overview

Visual impairment in people as they age is among one of the most common and major health problems. With aging, the human body goes through several changes; the normal functioning of the eye tissues gets hampered, leading to vision loss.

As per DelveInsight's epidemiological estimates, the United States reported maximum Age-related Vision Dysfunction prevalence, followed by Japan, Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, with Spain contributing to the least Age-related Vision Dysfunction prevalence in 2020.

Age-related Vision Dysfunction Epidemiology Segmentation

The Age-related Vision Dysfunction market report lays down a comprehensive analysis of epidemiology in the 7MM for the study period 2018-30 segmented into:

Total Age-related Vision Dysfunction Prevalent Cases

Total Diagnosed Age-related Vision Dysfunction Cases

Severity-specific Age-related Vision Dysfunction Cases

Treated cases of Age-related Vision Dysfunction

Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Insights

The Age-related Vision Dysfunction emerging therapies, which are under development, are expected to offer a new paradigm in the treatment of Age-related Vision Dysfunction. Availability of alternative options (such as a novel therapeutic agent) to anti-VEGF treatment for the treatment is expected to offer patients several options.

Age-related Vision Dysfunction Marketed Therapies

Rhopressa/Rhokiinsa (Netarsudil mesylate)

Vyzulta (Latanoprostene Bunod Ophthalmic Solution)

Glanatec (Ripasudil hydrochloride hydrate)

Tapcom/DE-111 (Tafluprost/ Timolol Maleate; Taptiqom)

Combigan (Brimonidine/timolol)

Rocklatan/Roclanda (Latanoprast; Netarsudil Dimesylate)

Eybelis Ophthalmic Solution (DE-117, Omidenepag isopropyl)

Xelpros (Latanoprost Ophthalmic Emulsion)

Simbrinza (Brinzolamide/Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Suspension)

Azarga/Azorga (Brinzolamide/Timolol)

Lucentis (Ranibizumab)

Eylea (Aflibercept)

Beovu (Brolucizumab)

Key players energetically working in the domain include, Novartis, Allergan (AbbVie), Bayer, Santen, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Eyenovia, Genentech, Roche, Regenxbio, Graybug Vision, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Ocuphire Pharma, among several others.

The United States occupies the largest Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Share

DelveInsight's Age-related Vision Dysfunction market research analyzed that the US takes up the maximum market share, followed by Germany. Further, the United States Age-related Vision Dysfunction market share growth is expected to climb at a CAGR of 5.4% in the study period (2018–2030).

Age-related Vision Dysfunction Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

AGN-190584: Allergan (acquired by AbbVie)

MicroLine/Pilocarpine Ophthalmic: Eyenovia

PresbiDrops/CSF-1: Orasis Pharmaceuticals

Zimura/ Avacincaptad pegol: IVERIC Bio

ALK-001: Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

ONS-5010/Lytenava/Bevacizumab-vikg: Outlook Therapeutics

KSI-301: Kodiak Sciences

Faricimab: Roche

Abicipar: Allergan

RGX-314: Regenxbio

Beovu/RTH258/Brolucizumab: Novartis

STN1013001/DE-130A/Catioprost and latanoprost emulsion: Santen SAS

NCX 470: Nicox Ophthalmics

OTX-TP/Travoprost ophthalmic insert: Ocular Therapeutix

PDP-716: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited

OPT-302: Opthea

Lumitin/Conbercept: Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceuticals

AKST4290/Lazucirnon: Alkahest

GT005: Gyroscope Therapeutics

ADVM-022: Adverum Biotechnologies

Emixustat hydrochloride: Kubota Vision

KVD001: KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Luminate/ALG-1001/Risuteganib: Allegro Ophthalmics and Bausch Health

GB-102: Graybug Vision

Razuprotafib/AKB-9778: Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Nyxol/Phentolamine Mesylate: Ocuphire Pharma

STN1012600/DE-126: Santen Pharmaceutical

Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Guiding Factors

The Age-related Vision Dysfunction market majorly comprises VEGF signalling pathways targeting drugs. This offers the patient pool limited therapy options, besides 30% of the total patients receiving treatment report loss of vision. Furthermore, Intravitreal injections require frequent and indefinite evaluations with no effective treatment options present for the refractory pool.

Therefore, there is a dire need for effective, safe and novel therapies that can help deliver more effective treatment. To address these unmet needs in the Age-related Vision Dysfunction market, several pharmaceutical companies are working to advance and cement the pipeline. A large number of Age-related Vision Dysfunction pipeline products in the offing like Faricimab, Brolucizumab, AGN-190584, KSI-301, RGX-314, among others, are expected to push the market growth further. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of vision dysfunction cases due to an increase in the geriatric population, rise in awareness, upsurge in the launch of products with readily adoption and lifestyle changes are further driving the growth of the Age-related Vision Dysfunction market size.

However, the high prices of therapies are bound to put pressure on the companies and drugmakers, especially on therapies with a high price (i.e. gene therapies) with no added significant benefits are expected to face hurdles.

Scope of the Report

Coverage: 7MM (the US, EU5, and Japan)

Study Period: 2018-30

Key Companies: Hoffman La Roche, Eyenovia, Allergan/AbbVie, Molecular Therapeutics, Regenxbio, Novartis, Santen, Nicox Ophthalmics, Kodiak Sciences, Opthea Limited, Ocular Therapeutix, Orasis Pharmaceuticals, IVERIC bio, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Outlook Therapeutics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited, and many others.

Key Age-related Vision Dysfunction Pipeline Therapies: AGN-190584, MicroLine, PresbiDrops, Faricimab, MicroLine, Abicipar, RGX-314, STN1013001 /DE-130A, NCX 470, KSI-301, OPT-302, OTX-TP, AGN-190584, PresbiDrops, Zimura, ALK 001, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA, PDP – 716, and several others.

Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Segmentation: By Geography, By Age-related Vision Dysfunction Therapies

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Age-related Vision Dysfunction emerging therapies

Tools used: SWOT analysis, Conjoint Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's Views

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Report Introduction 3 Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Age-related Vision Dysfunction 5 Disease Background and Overview 6 Algorithm for Diagnosis of Age-related Vision Dysfunction 7 Patient Journey 8 Age-related Vision Dysfunction Epidemiology and Patient Population 9 Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices 10 Age-related Vision Dysfunction Epidemiology and Patient Population 11 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Age-related Vision Dysfunction 10 Age-related Vision Dysfunction Treatment 12 Unmet Needs 13 Key Endpoints of Age-related Vision Dysfunction Treatment 14 Age-related Vision Dysfunction Emerging Therapies 15 Age-related Vision Dysfunction: 7 Major Market Analysis 16 Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Unmet Needs 17 Case Reports 18 Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Drivers 19 Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Barriers 20 SWOT Analysis 21 KOL Reviews 21 Appendix 22 DelveInsight Capabilities 23 Disclaimer 24 About DelveInsight

