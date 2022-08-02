Age-Verification Solution TruAge to be Deployed by CDE Services, Inc., Expanding Access to Convenience Stores Nationwide

Payment solutions provider CDE to implement TruAge, a proof-of-age solution developed by NACS and Conexxus to inhibit the sale of age-restricted products to minors

ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CDE Services, Inc., a payment solutions provider of processing, point-of-sale payment equipment and support services, will deploy proof-of-age solution TruAge, the new digital solution that enhances current age-verification systems and protects user privacy, to single and multilocation convenience stores, bodegas, small grocers and other retailers nationwide.

TruAge is an innovative, universally accepted age-verification system that makes it more accurate to verify an adult customer's age when purchasing age-restricted products, and at the same time makes identity theft difficult. One-time-use digital tokens are used to share only the most important elements to confirm the purchaser is of legal age, which also protects the user's privacy.

"CDE will provide a streamlined, simple and reliable rollout of the TruAge age-verification solution to merchants of any size, with a focus on the 27,000 small businesses and retail chains that we service nationwide," said Joe Cohane, CEO of CDE. "About 60 percent of the convenience stores operating in the U.S. are single-store operators. With CDE's implementation of TruAge, these retailers will be able to benefit from the protection and effectiveness of the solution, by having the flexibility to implement the age-verification platform in a full range of POS environments."

Developed by NACS, the global trade association that represents the convenience and fuel retailing industry, and Conexxus, its standards-setting partner, TruAge makes the traditional carding experience more reliable and accurate. The age-verification program is free to retailers, consumers and point-of-sale (POS) providers to ensure access and to help facilitate broad adoption of the program.

For more than 50 years, NACS has led efforts to restrict youth access to age-restricted products, from launching training programs and videos to cofounding the We Card program. We Card is supporting NACS in its effort to bring TruAge to market. TruAge is supported by more than 120 retail companies and six major manufacturers of age-restricted products.

"The convenience retailing industry conducts 165 million transactions a day and 50 million of them involve an age-restricted product. It is exciting to announce that TruAge will be implemented into thousands of stores that conduct age-restricted transactions," said TruAge CEO Kyle McKeen.

CDE will market and deploy TruAge to convenience stores nationwide including to its existing network of 27,000 retailers serviced by goEBT, a nationally-trusted payment provider and brand of CDE. For more information about CDE Services, Inc., visit http://www.cdesolutions.com.

Learn more about the TruAge program and opportunities to participate at convenience.org/TruAge.

About CDE Services, Inc.

CDE Services, Inc. is a payment solutions provider of payment processing, point-of-sale payment equipment and support services. Through its state-of-the-art P2PE v.2 certified key injection facility with dual, monitored chain of custody processes CDE offers completely secure POS equipment protected with the latest encryption technology. For more than 30 years CDE has provided asset management and support services from its headquarters in Marietta, GA. goEBT, CDE's processing brand, is an EBT and credit card payment processor that provides payment solutions for more than 27,000 retailers nationwide, including convenience stores, grocery stores, farmers markets and fast-food or quick-serve restaurants. CDE Services, Inc. is a registered Independent Sales Organization (ISO) of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Concord, CA. goEBT is a brand of CDE Services, Inc. http://www.cdesolutions.com| https://www.goebt.com/

About TruAge

TruAge, developed by NACS, the global trade association that represents the convenience and fuel retailing industry, and Conexxus, its standards-setting partner, makes the traditional carding experience more convenient and accurate. TruAge is free to retailers, consumers and POS providers, and its relevant intellectual property will be placed in the public domain—removing significant barriers to adoption. Learn more about the TruAge program and opportunities to participate at convenience.org/TruAge.

SOURCE CDE Services, Inc.