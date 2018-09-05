"Aged" Business Gets a New Look - a Fresh Approach to Assisted Living

KENNEWICK, Wash., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With an ever-growing population of seniors, the need for assisted living has never been greater. Assisted living properties just seem to be growing in size to handle the increased need. One property is taking a different approach to this however. Creekstone Care Assisted Living is a 28 resident property that consists of what they call a "home-style" assisted living. The property is made up of 4 homes where only 7 residents reside in each home. The 4 homes function as one entity but the residents get to benefit from a more personal level of care. They were just licensed in mid-August.

The designer of Creekstone used his own parents as his inspiration. The designer said, "I designed this place as a place where I would be happy if my own parents lived here. Every decision I made I had my parents in mind. Larger windows to let in more sunlight, vaulted ceilings to feel more open, and a large yard to get lots of fresh air." These are only a few of the many beautiful features on the property.

With the home-style layout there is one caregiver for every seven residents. That's about three times as many caregivers as some larger assisted living properties. Residents will see the same caregivers every day and will create a personal connection with them. It will feel like a home to the residents and they will have the company of six other residents to enjoy it with.

Creekstone offers a higher level of care than your usual assisted living property. They offer 24/7 full care which includes medication assistance, dressing, grooming, bathing, laundry, and cooking. They gather around the dinner table for every meal and eat in a bed and breakfast style manner. The owner said, "Our older generation are the people who made this country so great. In their last few years I think they deserve a greater level of care than some get. It's a privilege to serve them during this time in their lives." Creekstone is currently accepting new residents.

Nowadays things that go viral usually include videos of funny cats or goofy slip and falls. We can only hope that one other thing may go viral. The increased level of love and care for our elderly.

