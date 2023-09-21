AGEDB Announces its Product Features and Milestones - Enterprise-grade Hybrid Database Management System

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Advanced Graph Enterprise Database Inc. (the "Company" or "AGEDB") is delighted to announce that its products, released last Monday, September 11th, for global market distribution, mark a significant milestone as we look ahead to the year to come.

Given its product launch, on September 14th, Thursday, AGEDB successfully held its first webinar disclosing its product information and the intricacies of its technology. During the webinar, its product, AGEDB Enterprise, was introduced along with the technologies that build the basis, respectively, PostgreSQL and Apache AGE.

AGEDB, a leading technology company specializing in database management solutions, marked a significant milestone on Thursday, September 14th, as it hosted its inaugural webinar. The event showcased AGEDB's commitment to transparency and innovation, offering attendees a comprehensive look into its flagship product, AGEDB Enterprise encompassing both Relational and graph Databases.

During the engaging webinar, AGEDB provided a detailed overview of AGEDB Enterprise, highlighting its advanced features and benefits for businesses seeking top-tier database solutions. Moreover, the company delved into the intricacies of the underlying technologies that power the hybrid offering in the AGEDB Enterprise, namely PostgreSQL and Apache AGE.

Following the webinar, CEO Young Seung Ko shared his insights, stating, "AGEDB saw the potential of the deep-analysis technology that graph data modeling presents including in the up-and-coming AI technology. ChatGPT has also gained its prominence organically and emerged as a symbol of the era. Graph technology has the potential to be the most reliable single source of solution in the near future."

As stated, the use of graph databases in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain further amplifies the market potential, with projections indicating a market value of $4.8 Billion USD by 2028.

While its dedication to innovation is evident in its contributions to the global technology landscape, AGEDB's pioneering approach to combining these essential technologies extends its impact globally.

To watch AGEDB's webinar recording, visit https://www.youtube.com/@AGEDBInc .

Please contact via [email protected] or visit https://agedb.io

About Advanced Graph Enterprise Database Inc.

Founded in 2022, AGEDB is a Vancouver-based private company with a primary focus on developing and delivering database management system ("DBMS") software and technology. AGEDB is a new innovation to the DBMS industry offering hybrid capabilities encompassing Relational and Graph Databases. With a commitment to driving technological excellence, AGEDB aims to empower businesses worldwide with tailored services to address the evolving needs of modern enterprises, enabling organizations to derive insights and make informed decisions smarter.

