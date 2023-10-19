AGEDB is Announcing the Commencement of Webinar Series with Ibrar Ahmed, One of the 100 Most Influential in the Database Community

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Advanced Graph Enterprise Database Inc. ("AGEDB") is thrilled to announce a new chapter in knowledge sharing. We are proud to announce our collaborative webinar series with Mr. Ibrar Ahmed, a distinguished figure in the Database community, recognized as one of the 100 Most Influential. This series will take you on an in-depth exploration of the fascinating world of databases, offering profound insights into AGEDB's product and service offerings while providing valuable educational content to enhance your understanding. Mark your calendars for the inaugural session, scheduled for October 26th, Thursday, at 10 AM PT/1PM ET.

Webinar Series with Ibrar Ahmed starting on October 26th (CNW Group/AGEDB Inc.)
In recent developments, AGEDB has successfully forged a strategic partnership with Adagio Capital Inc. (TSXV:ADC.P)("Adagio"). This partnership is aimed at driving innovation and enhancing our capabilities, thereby making a meaningful impact that paves the way for the future. In light of this structural adjustment, we believe that our collaboration with Mr. Ibrar Ahmed not only holds great significance for AGEDB but also offers a valuable opportunity for knowledge sharing within the database market and community. AGEDB is honored to join forces with such a prominent figure, and this webinar series will be a testament to our commitment to delivering top-tier insights to our audiences.

Andrew Ko, CEO of AGEDB, stated, "This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to knowledge sharing and the advancement of the database community. We believe in the transformative power of data and its ability to drive innovation." Commencing with this upcoming webinar, AGEDB also plans to provide in-depth insights into AgensSQL, our Enterprise PostgreSQL DBMS, tailored for system integrators, independent software vendors and technology solution providers. These informative webinars are set to kick off in November.

In conjunction with these exciting new developments and announcements, AGEDB is delighted to introduce our newsletter platform. Through this platform, we will provide you with a carefully curated selection of industry insights, the latest product updates, information on upcoming events, and much more. To stay updated with our latest news, please subscribe using this link.

The webinar is scheduled for October 26th, Thursday from 10 AM PDT/1PM EDT. Attendees can look forward to a comprehensive exploration of graph data modeling as an extension to PostgreSQL, its applications in real-life case studies, and the technical demonstration on how to get started. Register now to reserve your spot.

About Ibrar Ahmed

A seasoned software professional, embarked on his tech journey in system-level embedded development, laying a strong foundation for his open-source endeavors. With a pivotal career shift to EnterpriseDB in 2006, he delved into open-source development, notably in PostgreSQL. His contributions span from major performance enhancements to diverse PostgreSQL modules, showcasing his versatility. Beyond databases, Ibrar excels in tools like Hive and Spark, and as an educator, he's delivered 60+ talks, authored multiple PostgreSQL books, and earned a spot among the top 100 influential figures in the field.

About Advanced Graph Enterprise Database Inc.

Founded in 2022, AGEDB is a Vancouver-based private company with a primary focus on developing and delivering database management system ("DBMS") software and technology. AGEDB is a new innovation to the DBMS industry offering hybrid capabilities encompassing Relational and Graph Databases. With a commitment to driving technological excellence, AGEDB aims to empower businesses worldwide with tailored services to address the evolving needs of modern enterprises, enabling organizations to derive insights and make informed decisions smarter.

