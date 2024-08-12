AGEDB Technology Ltd. Acquires Patents to Enhance Data Processing and Graph Database Technologies

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - AGEDB Technology Ltd. (TSXV: AGET), a leading provider of enterprise database solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of several strategic patents. This acquisition represents a significant milestone for AGEDB, further solidifying its position at the forefront of innovation in data processing and graph database technologies.

Key Highlights of the Acquisition:

The acquisition involves three patents crucial to the advancement of data processing and graph database technologies.

This strategic move aligns with AGEDB's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions and enhancing its technological capabilities.

Patents, acquired from AGEDB principal shareholder, Bitnine Holdings, Inc., were previously only licensed to AGEDB.

AGEDB will make three annual payments to Bitnine equal to 10% of AGEDB annual revenue on first, second and third anniversaries to own 100% of the patent rights replacing annual licensing only royalties of 30% first year, 20% second year and 10% each year thereafter, of revenue from use of the patents.

Patents valued by independent third party valuator at $7,390,000 .

Impact on AGEDB Technology Ltd.:

The acquisition of these patents will significantly bolster AGEDB's ability to develop innovative data processing and graph database technologies. These advancements are expected to provide enhanced solutions to AGEDB's customers, driving forward the progress in enterprise database technology.

Statement from Leadership:

"We are excited about this acquisition and the significant value it brings to our technological portfolio," said Young Seung Ko, CEO of AGEDB Technology Ltd. "These patents represent substantial advancements in data processing and graph database systems, and their integration will enable us to offer even more robust and efficient solutions to our clients."

MI 61-101 Related Party Transaction

Bitnine Holdings, Inc is a related party of AGEDB holding 19,500,000 shares of AGEDB representing 46.1% of the outstanding shares. AGEDB independent directors reviewed and approved the patent acquisitions as favourable to AGEDB compared to patent licensing and royalty payments. AGEDB is relying upon the Fair Market Value not more than 25% of Market Capitalization (s. 5.5 (a) and s. 5.7 (a)) and Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets (s. 5.5 (b)) exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions.

Completion of the acquisition of the patents is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

About AGEDB Technology Ltd.:

AGEDB Technology Ltd. (TSXV: AGEDB) is a leading provider of enterprise database solutions based in Toronto, Ontario. The company specializes in advanced database technologies, including graph databases and data processing systems, offering robust solutions to clients worldwide.

