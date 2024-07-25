AGEDB Technology Ltd. Opens the Market

News provided by

Toronto Stock Exchange

Jul 25, 2024, 10:21 ET

TORONTO, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Rick Roccasalva, Executive VP of Sales and Marketing, AGEDB Technology Ltd. ("AGEDB" or "the Company") (TSXV: AGET), and his team joined Omar Khafagy, Manager, Corporate Access, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Leading the future of data management, AGEDB is dedicated to empowering businesses with cutting-edge data insights and connectivity. By seamlessly integrating relational and graph databases, they are transforming how organizations handle and analyze data.

Continue Reading
AGEDB Technology Ltd. Opens the Market Thursday, July 25 2024
AGEDB Technology Ltd. Opens the Market Thursday, July 25 2024

Their core product, AgensGraph, utilizes the robust capabilities of PostgreSQL, offering unmatched performance, scalability, and versatility. By turning complex data into actionable insights, AGEDB enables organizations to make smarter, faster decisions, driving efficiency and growth. Discover more at www.bitnineglobal.com

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Also from this source

Ivey Business School Opens the Market to celebrate Women in Asset Management Program

Ivey Business School Opens the Market to celebrate Women in Asset Management Program

TORONTO, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Lyn Purdy, Associate Dean of Programs and an associate professor of organizational behaviour at Ivey Business...
CI Global Asset Management, Opens the Market

CI Global Asset Management, Opens the Market

TORONTO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Members of the CI Global Asset Management (CI GAM) team joined Graham Mackenzie, Managing Director, Exchange...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics