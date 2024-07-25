AGEDB Technology Ltd. Opens the Market

TORONTO, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Rick Roccasalva, Executive VP of Sales and Marketing, AGEDB Technology Ltd. ("AGEDB" or "the Company") (TSXV: AGET), and his team joined Omar Khafagy, Manager, Corporate Access, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Leading the future of data management, AGEDB is dedicated to empowering businesses with cutting-edge data insights and connectivity. By seamlessly integrating relational and graph databases, they are transforming how organizations handle and analyze data.

Their core product, AgensGraph, utilizes the robust capabilities of PostgreSQL, offering unmatched performance, scalability, and versatility. By turning complex data into actionable insights, AGEDB enables organizations to make smarter, faster decisions, driving efficiency and growth. Discover more at www.bitnineglobal.com

