AgedCare Provides Fiduciary and Guardianship Services: Protecting the Assets and Care of Vulnerable People

"Imagine a future where legal guardianship and fiduciary service unite. AgedCare - A Legacy of Caring and Trust."

ORLANDO, Fla., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AgedCare, a leading provider of legal professional guardianship services in Florida, announces the expansion of its offerings to include fiduciary services. This move is a strategic response to the growing need for expert financial management and personal care for vulnerable individuals, such as seniors, individuals with disabilities, and minors.

"At AgedCare, our mission is to ensure the well-being and protection of those who are unable to manage their own affairs," said Homer Hartage, President of AgedCare. "By offering fiduciary services, we can provide comprehensive care and financial management, safeguarding the interests of our clients and their families."

Fiduciary services encompass a wide range of responsibilities, including:

Financial management: Handling bank accounts, investments, and other financial assets

Bill payment: Ensuring timely payment of bills, taxes, and other financial obligations

Personal care: Making decisions about living arrangements, healthcare, and medical treatment

Legal representation: Navigating legal matters and advocating for the client's best interests

AgedCare's fiduciary services are tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. The company's team of experienced professionals works closely with clients and their families to develop a customized plan that ensures the highest level of care and protection.

"We understand that entrusting the care of a loved one to someone else can be a difficult decision," said Hartage. "That's why we take a holistic approach, considering the client's physical, emotional, and financial well-being. Our goal is to provide peace of mind to families, knowing that their loved ones are in safe and capable hands."

AgedCare is committed to providing the highest quality fiduciary services in Florida. The company's team of professionals is highly trained and experienced, and they are dedicated to delivering compassionate and personalized care. AgedCare is a member of the Professional Fiduciary Council of Florida and the National Guardianship Association.

AgedCare is more than just a fiduciary service provider. It is a trusted partner for families who need help managing the affairs of their elderly or incapacitated relatives. Whether it is acting as a guardian, trustee, power of attorney, or personal representative, AgedCare handles every case with professionalism, integrity, and respect. AgedCare is not only a fiduciary, but also a friend.

For more information about AgedCare's fiduciary services, please visit the company's website at agedcareguardian.com.

