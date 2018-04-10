Ageless Authors Announces Best Storytelling From Senior Writers 65 and Older

At least two members of Ageless Authors' international panel of writers, editors and publishers read and evaluated each entry. They awarded cash prizes and honorable mentions in each category. The best work will be published this fall in the second collection of Ageless Authors Anthology. The first book is available now at AgelessAuthors.com and Amazon.

"The quality level of these entries is inspiring," says Larry Upshaw, Editorial Director of Dallas-based Ageless Authors, which was created exclusively to promote and encourage senior writers. "Interestingly, some of our best work comes from people who worked as teachers, engineers and attorneys, then took up writing after they retired."

Ageless Authors offers writing contests and anthology publishing as well as ghostwriting and publishing services to older writers.

Here are the categories for this contest and the first prize winners:

Dang, I Wish I Hadn't Done That – In The Klutzwit Gene, writer and humorist Geoffrey Graves of Laguna Beach, California tells about his father's clumsy attempt to paint their house that resulted in a visit to a doctor with a questionable bedside manner. Klutzwit is a combination of "klutz" and "nitwit."

Military Memories -- Refugee by Leah Lake of Austin, Texas tells the haunting story of a seamstress about to be rousted from her home by an invading force and her plans to survive the ordeal.

Parents, For Better or Worse – Moon of the Popping Trees is a powerful coming-of-age account of writer and sociologist Hugh Gardner's difficult relationship with his Greatest Generation parents. Gardner, from Idledale, Colorado, recounts some events that serve as touchstones for his generation.

A special poetry prize was also awarded for The Door Gunner by J. Allen Whitt of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

A complete listing of the winners is available on the Contests page of AgelessAuthors.com at https://tinyurl.com/ycd8ct32. Guidelines for the next writing contest will be available there near the end of this year.

