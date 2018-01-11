Ageless Authors Dallas book promo set for Saturday, January 20

This group, which promotes the work of senior poets, essayists and short story writers nationwide, is encouraging submissions to the second annual Ageless Authors Writing Contest with events across the country. The first event is a book reading, signing and workshop Saturday, January 20 at 2PM at Half Price Books, 5803 E. Northwest Highway, Dallas 75231. Similar events are being planned for Houston, Austin, Philadelphia and the West Coast. Details of these events will be publicized at https://agelessauthors.com.

The events are built around promoting the Ageless Authors Anthology, a collection of the best work from last year's writing contest. Writers will read their pieces and sign copies of the new book, which is being published to positive reviews.

Kirkus Reviews sums up the value of this collection: Refreshingly good writing and proof that creativity doesn't necessarily wane with age.

"We were pleasantly surprised at the diversity of our writer group and the quality of the work itself," says Larry Upshaw, editorial director of Ageless Authors. "The writers range from very experienced professionals to people who just write when they can. Their commonality is experience with life."

The Dallas event will also give those published by Ageless Authors an opportunity to encourage other senior writers. Submissions to the current writing contest are being accepted through February 28. Entries will be judged according to one of three prompts or categories – Military Memories; Parents: For Better or Worse; or Dang, I Wish I Hadn't Done That.

"Storytelling is at a premium in this contest," says Upshaw. "Writers are encouraged to think broadly about the categories. For instance, military memories could be life on the home front or how you avoided the military as much as stories of battle. The parent category could be you and your parents, you and your child or a story from your imagination."

Cash prizes will be awarded and the best work published in the next anthology. There is a $20 entry fee for each submission. For more information about the contest or to submit an entry, go to https://agelessauthors.com/current-contest/.

