Ageless Aviation to dedicate the Spirit of Wisconsin and kick off an 8-City Tour on June 19 in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A 1943 Stearman biplane once used to train aviators during World War II will have a new home and a new mission in Stevens Point, Wis. On June 19 at Stevens Point Municipal Airport, 4501 State Road 66, Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation (AADF) will dedicate the Spirit of Wisconsin, the fourth in its fleet of Stearmans used to honor military veterans and seniors living in long-term care communities. The biplane will be based at the airport and used by AADF to give free Dream Flights to veterans and seniors living in the Midwestern states.

Following the dedication, AADF founder Darryl Fisher will present the inaugural Dream Flight to WWII veteran, 93 year-old Eddie Lamken and kick off an eight-city Dedication Tour. The public is invited to watch pre-selected veterans and seniors experience a Dream Flight in the open cockpit biplane on the following days:

Wednesday, June 19, Spirit of Wisconsin Dedication and eight-city Dedication Tour Kick-off

Stevens Point Municipal Airport, 4501 WI-66, Stevens Point, WI 54482

Dedication Ceremony: 11 a.m.

Inaugural Dream Flight: 12 p.m., followed by additional pre-selected Dream Flights

Thursday, June 20, 9 a.m.

Waupaca Municipal Airport, 2601 Runway Dr. Waupaca, WI 54981

Wednesday, June 27, 9 a.m.

Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport, 1921 Airport Dr., Green Bay, WI 54313



Friday, June 28, 9 a.m.

Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, 3800 Starr Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54703



Wednesday, July 10, 9 a.m.

La Crosse Regional Airport (Colgan Air), 2709 Fanta Reed Road, La Crosse, WI 54603



Thursday, July 11, 9 a.m.

Dane County Regional Airport (Wisconsin Aviation), 3606 Corben Ct., Madison, WI 53704

Friday, July 12, 9 a.m.

Waukesha County Airport (Atlantic Aviation), 2525 Aviation Rd., Waukesha, WI 53188



July 21-28: EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, The World's Greatest Aviation Celebration

Spirit of Wisconsin on display

*Event times coming soon

WWII veteran's Dream Flight Inspires a Community

"Stevens Point is where we saw the magic of a Dream Flight transform one of our Dream Flyers, a then 91-year old World War II veteran named Eddie Lamken," Fisher recalls. "The experience inspired Eddie's son, Dave Lamken, to lead fundraising efforts that raised more than $125,000 to purchase the Stearman."

In addition to personal and corporate donations and proceeds from annual golf tournaments, AADF's primary sponsor Sport Clips, jumpstarted the campaign with a generous donation, as did AADF sponsors Direct Supply and MatrixCare.

