'Ageless Las Vegas' To Open At Caesars Palace

Women-Owned, Women-Run Luxurious New Facility Led By Aesthetic Specialist Reva Sumner Will Be Preeminent Destination For MedSpa and IV Hydration

Presented in a vibrant and welcoming style developed specifically for "Ageless Las Vegas" by a renowned Hollywood set designer,

The new medical spa will be a luxurious and much-needed respite from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. It is presented in a vibrant and welcoming style developed specifically for "Ageless Las Vegas" by Emmy Award-winning Hollywood Art Director Scott Storey, who has gained national acclaim for his extensive work on award shows, live events, and game, talk, music and reality shows.

Reva Sumner, a Las Vegas fixture for more than 25 years and a nurse in the city for more than four decades will serve as the "Ageless Las Vegas" brand ambassador. One of the first aesthetic nurses in Las Vegas, Ms. Sumner will guide the growth of the new operation, teaching medical professionals the myriad techniques that have been so instrumental in her well-documented success.

"We've envisioned 'Ageless Las Vegas' as the ultimate med spa experience for a clientele that expects the very finest in IV, hydration and other exceptional treatment options," said COO Rio Alabastro. "To accomplish this, we're fortunate to be led by Reva Sumner, an expert in these treatments and a fixture in the Las Vegas health and wellness community."

Working with Ms. Sumner to lead "Ageless Las Vegas" med spa operations will be world class clinical director Zarah Gaerlan, APRN a Nurse Practitioner Aesthetic Master Injector and instructor in of one of Nevada's preeminent aesthetic medicine schools specializing in injectables and laser treatments.

Utilizing new technologies and aesthetic methods to rejuvenate a client's appearance, "Ageless Las Vegas" will offer guests an unparalleled selection of treatment options, injectables, face contouring and facials.

The "Ageless Las Vegas" IV hydration process allows clients to select a treatment that best addresses their symptoms, working the medical team to customize the ideal experience. Treatments offered by "Ageless Las Vegas" will deliver fluid, nutrients, and medication directly into the bloodstream. This can help with nausea, pain and other symptoms associated with food poisoning, migraines, hangovers and other ailments. It also boosts vitamin and mineral levels that support overall body wellness.

Integrated into the "Ageless Las Vegas" experience will be an operational relationship with Hairdreams Salon by Michael Boychuck, the city's only Intercoiffure salon. Owned and operated by internationally acclaimed "colorist to the stars" Michael Boychuck, Hairdreams Salon has earned "Top 100 Salon" honors by Elle Magazine and "Best Salons in Las Vegas" accolades by Travel + Leisure.

"Following our grand opening at Caesars Palace, our goal is to open additional locations with Caesars along 'The Strip,' stated Partner GianCarlo Alabastro, an entrepreneur, and marketing technologies expert. "Extensive research has shown us the profound demand for aesthetic services as well as IVs. We look forward to growing this brand in the years ahead."

For more information, please visit www.agelesslasvegas.com, call 702.903.3333, or email [email protected].

