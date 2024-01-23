'Ageless Las Vegas' To Open At Caesars Palace

News provided by

Ageless Las Vegas

23 Jan, 2024, 08:31 ET

Women-Owned, Women-Run Luxurious New Facility Led By Aesthetic Specialist Reva Sumner Will Be Preeminent Destination For MedSpa and IV Hydration

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Ageless Las Vegas," a women-owned and women-led luxury destination that will serve as the exclusive IV therapy and hydration services partner for Caesars Resorts has opened next to the exclusive Agustus Tower inside Caesars Palace.

Presented in a vibrant and welcoming style developed specifically for "Ageless Las Vegas" by a renowned Hollywood set designer,

Continue Reading
Reva Sumner, a Las Vegas fixture for more than 25 years and a nurse in the city for more than four decades will serve as the "Ageless Las Vegas" brand ambassador. One of the first aesthetic nurses in Las Vegas, Ms. Sumner will guide the growth of the new operation, teaching medical professionals the myriad techniques that have been so instrumental in her well-documented success.
Reva Sumner, a Las Vegas fixture for more than 25 years and a nurse in the city for more than four decades will serve as the "Ageless Las Vegas" brand ambassador. One of the first aesthetic nurses in Las Vegas, Ms. Sumner will guide the growth of the new operation, teaching medical professionals the myriad techniques that have been so instrumental in her well-documented success.
"Ageless Las Vegas," a women-owned and women-led luxury destination that will serve as the exclusive IV therapy and hydration services partner for Caesars Resorts has opened next to the exclusive Agustus Tower inside Caesars Palace.
"Ageless Las Vegas," a women-owned and women-led luxury destination that will serve as the exclusive IV therapy and hydration services partner for Caesars Resorts has opened next to the exclusive Agustus Tower inside Caesars Palace.

The new medical spa will be a luxurious and much-needed respite from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. It is presented in a vibrant and welcoming style developed specifically for "Ageless Las Vegas" by Emmy Award-winning Hollywood Art Director Scott Storey, who has gained national acclaim for his extensive work on award shows, live events, and game, talk, music and reality shows.

Reva Sumner, a Las Vegas fixture for more than 25 years and a nurse in the city for more than four decades will serve as the "Ageless Las Vegas" brand ambassador. One of the first aesthetic nurses in Las Vegas, Ms. Sumner will guide the growth of the new operation, teaching medical professionals the myriad techniques that have been so instrumental in her well-documented success.

"We've envisioned 'Ageless Las Vegas' as the ultimate med spa experience for a clientele that expects the very finest in IV, hydration and other exceptional treatment options," said COO Rio Alabastro. "To accomplish this, we're fortunate to be led by Reva Sumner, an expert in these treatments and a fixture in the Las Vegas health and wellness community."

Working with Ms. Sumner to lead "Ageless Las Vegas" med spa operations will be world class clinical director Zarah Gaerlan, APRN a Nurse Practitioner Aesthetic Master Injector and instructor in of one of Nevada's preeminent aesthetic medicine schools specializing in injectables and laser treatments. 

Utilizing new technologies and aesthetic methods to rejuvenate a client's appearance, "Ageless Las Vegas" will offer guests an unparalleled selection of treatment options, injectables, face contouring and facials.

The "Ageless Las Vegas" IV hydration process allows clients to select a treatment that best addresses their symptoms, working the medical team to customize the ideal experience. Treatments offered by "Ageless Las Vegas" will deliver fluid, nutrients, and medication directly into the bloodstream. This can help with nausea, pain and other symptoms associated with food poisoning, migraines, hangovers and other ailments. It also boosts vitamin and mineral levels that support overall body wellness.

Integrated into the "Ageless Las Vegas" experience will be an operational relationship with Hairdreams Salon by Michael Boychuck, the city's only Intercoiffure salon. Owned and operated by internationally acclaimed "colorist to the stars" Michael Boychuck, Hairdreams Salon has earned "Top 100 Salon" honors by Elle Magazine and "Best Salons in Las Vegas" accolades by Travel + Leisure.

"Following our grand opening at Caesars Palace, our goal is to open additional locations with Caesars along 'The Strip,' stated Partner GianCarlo Alabastro, an entrepreneur, and marketing technologies expert. "Extensive research has shown us the profound demand for aesthetic services as well as IVs. We look forward to growing this brand in the years ahead."

For more information, please visit www.agelesslasvegas.com, call 702.903.3333, or email [email protected].

Media Contact:
Jeff Perlman
818.317.3070
371826@email4pr.com

SOURCE Ageless Las Vegas

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.