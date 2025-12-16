Ageless Medical Clinic in Longview Offering Leading-Edge, Noninvasive Procedures for Aesthetics, Health and Wellness

Dec. 19 Event to Showcase EXOMIND, Groundbreaking Treatment to Optimize Mental Health

LONGVIEW, Texas, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ageless Medical Clinic, a primary care clinic in Longview is offering a new holistic approach to healthcare that includes functional medicine along with leading edge devices for health, wellness, aesthetics and mental health treatment. With an individualized, patient-centered approach, the clinic provides personalized care designed to support both inner well-being and outer confidence. As part of its launch, Ageless is offering EXOMIND, a noninvasive brain stimulation treatment that enhances mental wellness.

"We realized that Longview needed a comprehensive center that provided traditional primary care services along with the latest approaches to preventive care and aesthetic services and mental health treatment," says Wendy Starnes, nurse practitioner and co-owner of the new Ageless Medical Clinic.

"We believe a healthy mind is important for a healthy body," adds Dr. Kim Barbolla, co-owner of Ageless Medical Clinic who is also a practicing internal medicine physician at East Texas Precision Medicine in Marshall. "That's why we are thrilled to offer EXOMIND, a noninvasive, FDA-cleared device to optimize mental health and treat depression, OCD, and PTSD. It restores healthy brain activity and improves cognitive functioning."

With EXOMIND, an applicator is applied to the head providing magnetic pulses to the brain's frontal cortex, which is responsible for emotional regulation and cognitive functioning. Research shows patients experience improved mood, sleep patterns and reduced food cravings.

Ageless Medical Center offers state-of-the-art noninvasive devices that are game changers for toning muscles, tightening skin and reducing incontinence. For fat reduction, the clinic offers Emsculpt NEO, a muscle-activation technology designed to burn fat and build muscle. For patients looking to reduce facial aging, there is Emface, and Exion, offering a comprehensive approach to skin tightening, wrinkle reduction, facial lifting, and lip plumping.

The EMSELLA chair uses muscle activation to strengthen the pelvic floor. Patients sit fully clothed on the EMSELLA chair for 28-minute sessions—the equivalent of 11,000 Kegel exercises.

Ageless Medical Clinic, 103 West Loop 281, Suite 472, Longview is hosting a complimentary launch party, 1 to 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 19. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy exclusive launch offers, sample charcuterie, participate in raffles, and experience live demonstrations, available on a first-come, first-served basis. To RSVP, call 903-212-7550.

Additional information is available at www.ageless-med.com.

SOURCE Ageless Medical Clinic