Agelocer Announces Kickstarter Launch of Moonphase Automatic Watch & Stardust Dial

GUANGZHOU, China, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watchmaking experts Agelocer just announced the Kickstarter launch of an incredible new Moonphase automatic watch with Swiss design, self-developed movement and unique style that demonstrates the passage of time through the eternal cycle of the moon. This exciting new watch makes Swiss quality with moonphase affordable for everyone. Agelocer is available now on Kickstarter: www.kickstarter.com/projects/agelocer/agelocer-a-full-moonphase-automatic-watch-and-stardust-dial

Agelocer

Moonphase watches are appreciate d for their daring approach to timekeeping - telling the time moment-to-moment while demonstrating the current phase of the moon - an enduring and never-ending cycle bound to the orbit of the Earth. However, displaying the phase of the moon is a complicated function to perform in mechanical watches. Agelocer makes it possible with a bold new design that is both a stunning fashion statement and a highly accurate timekeeper.

"Humans have always been inspired by observing the eternal cycles of nature, particularly the changing astronomical phenomena that mark the passing of time. Of these, the moon is the most striking and ever-present, forever changing as the days go by. With Agelocer, our desire was to create a timepiece that paid tribute to the time-honored ties between watchmaking and astronomy. Agelocer is the vision of that desire - a stunning, stylish design that illustrates the phases of the moon to reflect the relationship between the moon and time so that users can intuitively feel the continuous lunar changes. It's a watch for the ages, tied forever to the ancient moon but living in the world of the present - a stylish companion that perfectly combines traditional and modern." Agelocer CEO Ken Ye.

The Agelocer moonphase watch is an instant stand-out. The blue aventurine dial makes the watch come alive. The natural gem makeup on the face of this timepiece gives it an intergalactic edge while its classic, clean design and crocodile Italian leather strap make it effortless to match it with any outfit. Even a subtle light reflects its glow, just like the starry sky.

Agelocer is a stunning masterpiece, co-designed with designers Etienne Ruffieux and Marie Bouttecon of Swiss studio BUG ME GmbH, it is the pinnacle of style, showcasing the phases of the moon with 3D printing technology to simulate the detailed surface of the moon that moves perpetually around the dial reflecting the continuous lunar changes. Built within a case made of 316L stainless steel and sleek at only 5.60 mm thick, Agelocer has intricate style inside and out. Its movement is protected by a Sapphire crystal in front and back which showcases its rhodium-plated surfaces with hand-polished Geneva patterns, sun patterns, and fish-scale patterns, on its intricate internal mechanisms.

Made with Swiss quality and incredible accuracy that demonstrates the perfect union of the moon and earth, Agelocer puts affordable style and the tradition of moonphase watches into the hands of everyone. Agelocer is currently being introduced with special pricing on Kickstarter to reward early supporters. Learn more here: www.kickstarter.com/projects/agelocer/agelocer-a-full-moonphase-automatic-watch-and-stardust-dial

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Agelocer