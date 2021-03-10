Agena Bioscience Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with AGBL Group of Companies

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agena Bioscience®, the global manufacturer of the MassARRAY® System for targeted genetic analysis, today announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Alliance Global, the AGBL Group of companies, to bring the MassARRAY technology to many emerging markets across the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia.

"With their extensive biomedical distribution network, AGBL is an ideal partner to bring our high-throughput, low-cost, targeted genetic analysis solution to these emerging healthcare markets," said Roman Haehn, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at Agena Bioscience. "We are very pleased to partner with AGBL for their comprehensive commercial coverage in the life science and clinical diagnostics markets."

This partnership agreement will enable AGBL to promote and broadly distribute the Agena Bioscience MassARRAY System, genetic testing applications, and other products to most countries across their network.

"As the leading provider of genomics research and testing solutions in the region, we are confident that our partnership with Agena Bioscience will provide our customers with a highly accurate, robust and flexible platform for their growing research and clinical needs," said Dr. Nassim-Marie Hambouz, Group Vice President at AGBL.

About Agena Bioscience

Agena Bioscience develops, manufactures, and supplies genetic analysis systems and reagents, including the MassARRAY® System. The system is a highly sensitive, cost-effective, mass spectrometry-based platform for high-throughput genetic analysis and is used globally in diverse clinical diagnostic and research fields such as infectious diseases, cancer profiling for solid tumors and liquid biopsies, inherited genetic disease testing, pharmacogenetics, agricultural genomics, and clinical research. Agena received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its MassARRAY SARS-CoV-2 Panel in October 2020. For more information about Agena, visit www.agenabio.com.

About AGBL

The AGBL Group of companies is the largest biomedical distribution network in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The group is dedicated to bringing innovative technologies and products to researchers, clinicians, and diagnostic users in the region's emerging healthcare market. The group's mission is to improve lives through novel biomedical technologies and products.

www.agbl.net

