Agencies And Marketers See More Opportunities In 2024 But Require Proactive Strategies To Succeed: RSW/US Releases Comprehensive 2024 New Year Outlook Report For Marketing And Advertising Industry

News provided by

RSW/US

25 Jan, 2024, 11:43 ET

CINCINNATI, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RSW/US, the nation's #1 outsourced agency business firm for marketing agencies, today announced the release of its comprehensive 2024 New Year Outlook Report.

Download the report here.

The report, based on surveys of senior-level marketers and marketing agency executives, offers a deep dive into the expectations, trends, and strategies shaping the industry for the upcoming year.

The 2024 Outlook highlights a cautiously optimistic view among agencies and marketers regarding business performance. Key findings reveal significant shifts in how marketers discover new agencies, with direct outreach increasing in prominence, an increasing emphasis on non-marketing investments, and a continued trend towards project-based work.

The report also sheds light on the evolving role of in-house agencies, the changing dynamics of agency-client relationships, and the impact of technology and innovation on marketing strategies.

One of the standout themes for 2024 is the growing importance of AI, signaling a potential shift in the tools and techniques used by marketers and agencies. This trend underscores the need for continuous adaptation and learning within the industry.

Another standout theme is the need for proactive engagement by agencies, not just with existing clients but also in direct outreach to prospects. 50% of Marketers said direct agency outreach was how they found new agencies, and 45% of marketers reported "lack of proactivity" as the number one reason they reviewed new agencies.

As quoted in an Adweek article written about the survey report, New Agency Business Expected to Rise in 2024, RSW/US VP of Sales Lee McKnight Jr. stated, "agencies need to have an active outreach arm to get themselves in front of new potential clients. Sitting back and waiting for work doesn't move the needle for most agencies. New business depends on outreach."

The report is a must-read for professionals in the advertising and marketing industry, providing a comprehensive overview of the trends, challenges, and opportunities that will define 2024.

About RSW/US 
RSW/US is the nation's leading outsourced agency new business development firm. We help set meetings for our clients, better position them in the market, and get them closer to close. To learn more visit www.rswus.com.

Contact: Lee McKnight Jr.
Phone:  513-559-3111
Email:  lee@rswus.com

SOURCE RSW/US

