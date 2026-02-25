Agencies Using Open, AI-Driven Media Buying Are Outperforming the Market - AI Digital's Open Garden Framework Animation Shows Exactly Why

New data reveals 2.9x performance gains and 73% faster decision-making as AI Digital launches its Open Garden Framework animated explainer

MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI Digital, the AI-native media consultancy behind the Open Garden Framework, today announced the launch of a new animated explainer that translates the model into a clear, accessible narrative for brands, agencies, and media buyers — revealing why the performance gap is widening and how walled-garden limitations are holding back growth.

AI Digital's findings reveal that advertisers leveraging predictive analytics across open ecosystems are seeing 2.9x higher performance, teams optimizing in real time are generating a 26% higher ROI, and organizations running agile, data-driven operations are making decisions 73% faster than those constrained by closed environments.

The performance differential is structural. Platforms controlling both the buy and sell sides of the programmatic stack have a commercial incentive to prioritize their own inventory and extract higher fees — with vertical integration pushing advertiser costs an estimated 20% above true auction price, a hidden tax invisible to most buyers.

The downstream impact is clear: narrower inventory, fragmented attribution, and intermediaries optimizing for their own margin over the advertiser's KPIs — a reality that single walled gardens cannot cover efficiently, particularly as 59% of consumers frequently switch between platforms.

AI Digital's Open Garden Framework was built in direct response — a KPI-first operating philosophy where every decision, from supply path to audience strategy to measurement, is made explicitly in service of the business objective. It is not a DSP or closed platform, but a neutral operating principle that restores choice and competitive advantage to brands and agencies ready to move beyond single-stack buying.

"With our Open Garden Framework, we're giving brands and agencies back the choice and competitive advantage they deserve. When your media strategy is engineered around your KPIs instead of a platform's commercial incentives, the performance gap becomes undeniable. That's not just a feature—it's the future of media buying," said Stephen Magli, CEO & Founder, AI Digital.

The animation launch marks a broader strategic moment for AI Digital as it relaunches its all-in-one AI marketing intelligence platform, designed to operationalize the Open Garden Framework at scale by unifying research, planning, activation, optimization, and reporting into a single workflow.

