Agency AI Raises $2.6M in Pre-Seed Funding to Revolutionize AI Agent Development

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agency, the creators of the industry-leading AgentOps.ai platform, has raised $2.6 million in pre-seed funding led by prominent investors 645 Ventures and Afore Capital. This funding will enable the company to further develop and scale its AI agent observability and testing platform, ensuring reliability and safety for enterprises deploying large language model (LLM) enabled autonomous agents.

Launched earlier this year, AgentOps.ai has quickly become the go-to platform for AI agent observability and compliance. Led by industry veterans Alex Reibman, Adam Silverman, and Shawn Qiu, the platform is now used by thousands of teams monthly. AgentOps.ai integrates seamlessly with leading AI agent frameworks including AutoGen from Microsoft Research, CrewAI, LlamaIndex, Cohere, and MultiOn, providing unparalleled support and compliance for AI agent developers.

"In the next year, you will see enterprises employing thousands of agents in everything from sales to research. AgentOps is the central place where all the data is managed. Whether you are buying an agent off the shelf or having an engineering team build one, there will always be an audit trail within AgentOps. In large enterprises, it is important to know what your employees do. Agents represent new members of the workforce and require the same auditability and accountability that exists with employees," said Adam Silverman, Founder of Agency.

Matt Hawes, Associate at 645 Ventures, added, "AgentOps provides AI builders with critical insights needed to iterate and improve rapidly. This level of transparency and support is essential for fostering innovation and trust in AI technologies."

Gaurav Jain, Partner at Afore Capital, noted "We're on the cusp of an 'agent explosion,' with hundreds, if not thousands, of AI assistants woven into our work and daily lives. But building these agents is incredibly complex given all the edge cases (which humans handle very well). AgentOps is cracking that code, drastically speeding up development time – think Stripe for payments, or Twilio for communications, but for the world of intelligent agents."

In a world where AI is becoming the backbone of enterprise operations, the need for reliable, safe, and scalable AI agents has never been greater. "In the age of AI, Agents are the new Apps. Agentic programs are the next major paradigm shift in computing. But for the time being, agents are slow, expensive, and unreliable. Safe, accessible, and scalable AI agents will be the ambitious project of this generation. We could not be more excited to make this catalytic technology a reality," added Alex Reibman

Agency is dedicated to creating a reliable and safe environment for AI agent development. With its flagship product, AgentOps.ai, the company aims to transform how enterprises build, deploy, and manage AI agents, ensuring compliance, observability, and scalability.

