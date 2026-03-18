Agency Capital Partners Launches to Acquire Small Digital Marketing Agencies

New holding company founded by Main Street ROI team aims to bridge the Agency M&A Gap for boutique agencies under $1M in revenue.

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agency Capital Partners (ACP) today announced its launch as a holding company focused on acquiring small digital marketing agencies across the United States.

ACP was founded by the team behind Main Street ROI, a digital marketing agency that has served small businesses and agency partners since 2010. Drawing on over 15 years of industry experience, ACP provides flexible exit options for agency owners who have built successful boutique firms but lack traditional exit options.

Many digital marketing agencies generating six-figure annual revenue struggle to find realistic exit opportunities because most brokers and M&A firms focus exclusively on agencies generating seven figures or more. This M&A gap often leaves small agency owners with a difficult choice: continue running the business indefinitely or close their doors entirely.

"Over the years, we've spoken with many founders who built solid businesses but reached a point where they were ready for something new," said Pete Kennedy, Managing Partner of Agency Capital Partners. "We created ACP to provide a path out of the Six-Figure Agency Trap, allowing founders to exit their business with the confidence that their clients and legacy are in expert hands."

Agencies acquired by ACP will continue serving their clients, powered by Main Street ROI's comprehensive operational systems. Unlike traditional fulfillment-only partnerships, Main Street ROI provides a full-stack solution, handling everything from backend digital marketing fulfillment to client-facing sales and account management. This ensures a seamless experience for clients while allowing founders to successfully transition out of day-to-day operations.

Agency Capital Partners is actively exploring acquisitions of small digital marketing agencies whose founders are seeking either a fast exit or a structured, gradual transition that ensures the long-term continuity of their agency.

Agency owners interested in learning more about exit options can visit https://www.agencycapitalpartners.com for additional information.

About Agency Capital Partners

Agency Capital Partners is a holding company focused on acquiring small digital marketing agencies across the United States. The firm works with agency founders to create practical exit paths while preserving client relationships and supporting long-term continuity for the businesses they have built.

About Main Street ROI

Main Street ROI is a digital marketing agency that helps small and mid-sized businesses grow through search engine optimization, paid advertising, and social media marketing. Founded in 2010, the company also provides full-service white-label marketing, sales, and account management partnerships for agencies nationwide.

Contact Information:

Agency Capital Partners

445 Broadhollow Rd, Ste 25, # 28

Melville, New York 11747

Phone: (516) 595-9261

https://www.agencycapitalpartners.com

Main Street ROI

80 Orville Drive, Suite 100 - #207

Bohemia, NY 11716

Phone: (646) 470-3753

https://www.mainstreetroi.com

SOURCE Agency Capital Partners