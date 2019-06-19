Agency EA Celebrates 50 Years Of Pride With "Uplift Our Story" Float

This year marks the 50 th anniversary of the storied tradition, which serves to honor and celebrate the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex community of Chicago. The Chicago celebration is themed "Stonewall 50: Millions of Moments of Pride," and is expected to attract over one million attendees.

"Agency EA was founded on the core values of mutual respect and community," said Gabrielle Martinez, Agency EA co-founder and managing partner. "Participating in the Pride Parade is one of the many ways we demonstrate our dedication to diversity, inclusion and equity."

Inspired by the "Uplift Our Story" mantra, Agency EA's in-house creative team designed the company's entire presence at the 2019 Chicago Pride Parade, including messaging and brand identity, float design and external graphics. EA strives to promote the stories of the LGBTQ+ movement and the community's most influential pioneers, leveraging the agency's expertise and deep roster of creative and passionate marketers.

"I am deeply proud to see Agency EA commit its time, talent and resources to support such a socially important cause," said David St. Martin, vp of cultural development. "We espouse the values of equality and acceptance within our company and view the Chicago Pride Parade as a valuable opportunity to show our commitment in action."

Within "Uplift Our Story," his, her, their and zir pronouns will substitute 'our' to embrace the many intersecting identities celebrated during Pride month. Images of key moments and leaders of the LGBTQ+ movement will cover Agency EA's float, with a special emphasis on influential figures in the Chicagoland area.

The Agency EA float can be seen in the parade occurring at 12 p.m., with the route beginning in Uptown and ending in North Lincoln Park. A map of the four-mile route can be found here .

About Agency EA

Agency EA ( www.agencyea.com ) is a full-service brand experience agency. We unite brands with their target audiences by creating exceptional user events, worldwide event programs, summits, conferences and B2B experiential campaigns. With a strategic approach, visionary ideas, inspired creative and flawless execution, EA brings brand messages to life. Founded in 1999 as Event Architects, Agency EA has worked with esteemed clients such as Hilton, Intuit, Google, Samsung, MillerCoors and the Obama Administration.

Media Contact: Claire Holland

VP, Marketing Communications, Agency EA

cholland@agencyea.com

312.879.0186

SOURCE Agency EA

Related Links

http://www.agencyea.com

