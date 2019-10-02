Agency EA Named One Of Adweek's 100 Fastest Growing Agencies

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agency EA, a global award-winning brand experience agency, earned a spot on the inaugural Adweek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies list, a ranking of the top 100 agencies experiencing exponential growth. The distinction honors worldwide companies that have achieved significant gains over the past three years. Agency EA was also recognized on the "Top 10 Agencies, Midwest" list and ranked as #5 on the list of "Top 5 Agencies 20 Years Old and Above."

"We're thrilled to be included on Adweek's roster of fastest-growing agencies," said Fergus Rooney, CEO of Agency EA. "It's a significant moment in our industry when experiential agencies are achieving the same recognition as traditional advertising firms for our growth and potential. We're honored to be featured and look forward to EA's continued momentum in the year ahead."

Accepting entries from every agency category and type, the Adweek 100 recognizes a wide range of successful agencies spanning 21 different disciplines, including full-service, performance and creative consultancies, and experiential. Curated by the publication's editorial team, the list appears in Adweek's September 23 issue.

"I am thrilled to announce this year's class of the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies and to acknowledge their innovation and growth," says Jeffrey Litvack, Adweek's Chief Executive Officer. "The financial success of these firms reflects the continued opportunity for client-focused businesses that serve the needs of brand marketing teams and build true partnerships."

The recognition from Adweek follows additional accolades Agency EA received this year for the company's culture and accomplishments, including the Entrepreneur 360, Inc. 5000, Event Marketer It List and Event Marketer Best Places to Work.

Recently celebrating its 20th year in business, Agency EA has achieved record growth and solidified its role as a trusted partner to Fortune 500 clients. In the past three years, the agency experienced 185 percent growth in revenue and increased employee count by 79 percent. In 2019, EA added notable brands such as Target, Salesforce, Conagra and Caterpillar to its robust blue-chip client roster that includes Google, Samsung, MillerCoors, and the Obama Foundation.

About Agency EA

Agency EA ( www.agencyea.com ) is a full-service brand experience agency. We unite brands with their target audiences by creating exceptional user events, worldwide event programs, summits, conferences and B2B experiential campaigns. With a strategic approach, visionary ideas, inspired creative and flawless execution, EA brings brand messages to life. Founded in 1999 as Event Architects, Agency EA has worked with esteemed clients such as Hilton, Intuit, Google, Samsung, MillerCoors and the Obama Administration.

