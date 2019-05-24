Agency EA Names New Senior Vice President of Finance

Chhavi joins EA with more than 10 years of experience managing finance and accounting, primarily within the agency world. Previously, she held leadership roles at Sandbox Group, Trisect Agency (now Match Marketing) and Ten35. Based on her strategic analysis skills and leadership, she has enabled leading agencies to grow and prosper.

As Senior VP of Finance, Chhavi will oversee Agency EA's Finance and Accounting team, guide the company's fiscal direction, and use analytical insights to assist leadership in growth and business strategy decisions. Under Chhavi's oversight, Agency EA will maximize revenue while continuing to provide best-in-class and cost-effective solutions to its client roster which includes global brands like Google, Samsung, Hilton and more.

Chhavi received a BA Degree in Accounting from Delhi University in India, an MBA from Symbiosis School of Management with a concentration in Finance and International Business, and advanced certifications from the University of Chicago School of Business.

Agency EA ( www.agencyea.com ) is a full-service brand experience agency. We unite brands with their target audiences by creating exceptional user events, worldwide event programs, summits, conferences and B2B experiential campaigns. With a strategic approach, visionary ideas, inspired creative and flawless execution, EA brings brand messages to life. Founded in 1999 as Event Architects, Agency EA has worked with esteemed clients such as Hilton, Intuit, Google, Samsung, MillerCoors and the Obama Administration.

