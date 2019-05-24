Agency EA Names New Senior Vice President of Finance
May 24, 2019, 08:57 ET
CHICAGO, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agency EA, a global award-winning brand experience agency, welcomes Chhavi Saxena as the agency's new Senior Vice President of Finance.
"As the agency continues to grow and we expand our client portfolio, team and services, we're excited to evolve our finance department and onboard new talent," said Fergus Rooney, CEO of Agency EA. "Chhavi's expertise will elevate the level of efficiency and excellence we deliver to our partners and team members."
Chhavi joins EA with more than 10 years of experience managing finance and accounting, primarily within the agency world. Previously, she held leadership roles at Sandbox Group, Trisect Agency (now Match Marketing) and Ten35. Based on her strategic analysis skills and leadership, she has enabled leading agencies to grow and prosper.
As Senior VP of Finance, Chhavi will oversee Agency EA's Finance and Accounting team, guide the company's fiscal direction, and use analytical insights to assist leadership in growth and business strategy decisions. Under Chhavi's oversight, Agency EA will maximize revenue while continuing to provide best-in-class and cost-effective solutions to its client roster which includes global brands like Google, Samsung, Hilton and more.
Chhavi received a BA Degree in Accounting from Delhi University in India, an MBA from Symbiosis School of Management with a concentration in Finance and International Business, and advanced certifications from the University of Chicago School of Business.
Agency EA (www.agencyea.com) is a full-service brand experience agency. We unite brands with their target audiences by creating exceptional user events, worldwide event programs, summits, conferences and B2B experiential campaigns. With a strategic approach, visionary ideas, inspired creative and flawless execution, EA brings brand messages to life. Founded in 1999 as Event Architects, Agency EA has worked with esteemed clients such as Hilton, Intuit, Google, Samsung, MillerCoors and the Obama Administration.
Media Contact: Claire Holland
VP, Marketing Communications, Agency EA
cholland@agencyea.com
312.879.0186
SOURCE Agency EA
Share this article