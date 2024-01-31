Agency on Aging Area 4 Partners with GroundGame.Health to Close Gaps in Care During Transitions from Nursing Homes to Home

News provided by

GroundGame.Health

31 Jan, 2024, 10:45 ET

GroundGame.Health's technology and model will power secure data exchange and steady funding for addressing Social Determinants of Health for vulnerable populations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. and TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agency on Aging Area 4 (AAA4), the fifth-largest AAA providing home and community-based services to older adults and people with disabilities in California, and GroundGame.Health, the leading solution that fulfills unmet social and healthcare needs on the ground, announced a partnership this month to close healthcare gaps for people transitioning from skilled nursing facilities to home environments.

Home care is increasingly popular among healthcare providers, though according to a 2022 survey by IHCS and Sage Growth Partners, 72 percent of health plan executives reported that lack of coordination across services causes a fragmented home care experience.

The partnership will expand AAA4's ability to meet health-related social needs, from delivering healthy meals to securing transportation to appointments, as 45% of healthcare consumers have at least one unmet basic social need that affects their health and cost of care.

"Closing gaps in care requires the right blend of people on the ground and technology," said Susan Rawlings Molina, CEO of GroundGame.Health. "Through this partnership, AAA4 and GroundGame.Health can set a high standard in California for meeting vulnerable Americans' social and healthcare needs."

AAA4 will leverage GroundGame.Health's Implify™platform, which enables secure data exchange between health plans, providers, and other local Community-Based Organizations (CBOs). With this data, Community Care Workers will be able to identify Californians who are able to return to the community with the proper supports—and then actually provide them with those supports. Implify™ is HITRUST-certified and built for interoperability with health plans and smaller CBOs alike, eliminating one of the key barriers to those very different types of organizations from working together.

In 2021, California's Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) launched California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal (CalAIM) to increase collaboration and integration between the state's Medicaid program and CBOs. AAA4 is part of the California Association of Area Agencies on Aging (C4A), whose mission is to allow as many individuals to live in their communities for as long as they are able.

"For people who need care at home, there are a wide range of social and environmental factors that affect their experience," said Michael Costa, Executive Director of C4A. "The more we can deliver coordinated services that address these factors, the more we can improve quality of life for vulnerable people, their caregivers, and their families."

DHCS has also implemented a DxF grants program specifically to expand secure, high-impact health data exchange in service of the CalAIM goals. Through their partnership with GroundGame.Health, AAA4 will lead the field in achieving state-wide goals for health equity and becoming a Community Care Hub. Implify™ will enable AAA4 (and any other CBO that leverages the platform) to meet CalAIM reporting requirements and unlock critical resources.

"Our agency has a track record of fulfilling people's needs on the ground, and it's more critical than ever that we maintain steady funding for our work to grow our momentum," said Will Tift, Assistant Director of AAA4. "Implify not only makes doing the work easier, but also allows us to access funding from health plans and state programs who all share the same health equity goals as us."

After an initial focus on the transition of care from the nursing home to home, AAA4 will be able to leverage the same model and technology for other target cohorts, such as door-to-door transportation and home modifications.

For More Information
John Gonda
616-309-4888
[email protected]

SOURCE GroundGame.Health

Also from this source

GroundGame.Health Recognized by Inc. Magazine as One of America's Top 5,000 Fastest Growing Companies

GroundGame.Health Recognized by Inc. Magazine as One of America's Top 5,000 Fastest Growing Companies

GroundGame.Health, the leading solution to connect some of the most challenging populations with the health and social care they need on the ground,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Contracts

Image1

Senior Citizens

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.