Agency Owner, MMA Fighter and Sports Executive Announce Partnership, New Agency

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Derek Champagne, founder and CEO of The Artist Evolution (TAE), a thriving marketing firm, Daniel Puder, founder of My Life My Power and a professional athlete, and Scott Manthorne, an influential executive in professional sports, have formed a new marketing agency: First Down Marketing. With offices in Manhattan and Northwest AR, First Down Marketing focuses on supporting pro athlete entrepreneurs in growing their businesses and developing their brands by providing high-trust marketing services.

First Down Marketing helps pro athlete entrepreneurs manage the creative, marketing strategy and the ongoing "heavy lifting" involved in growing their businesses. From startups to household brands, the First Down Marketing team has been helping busy entrepreneurs build and sustain successful campaigns for more than a decade. The agency also hosts the Pro Athlete Entrepreneur™ Awards. Recognizing athletes who are excelling through entrepreneurship.

The First Down Marketing partners met around a table at the Super Bowl LIII Breakfast & Bart Starr Award event and the agency was subsequently born. The agency incorporates their collective experience in marketing, the sports industry and sports entrepreneurship to offer a team with the distinct expertise, knowledge and high-trust ability to support pro athlete entrepreneurs through the business growth and marketing process.

Champagne is a marketing professional, consultant and business owner/CEO of TAE, an award winning agency with a national footprint. Champagne's book, Don't Buy A Duck: Stop Wasting Money & Only Do Marketing That Works!, became an Amazon #1 Bestseller. Champagne also hosts the Business Leadership Series, a popular podcast, regional ESPN radio show and Alexa daily flash brief. The Business Leadership Series hosts entrepreneurs, celebrity personalities, industry leaders and those who offer valuable insight to personal and professional growth. Champagne has led TAE to work with localized, regional and national brands in an array of fields and industries.

Puder is an author, professional speaker, founder of a worldwide non-profit, professional athlete, person trainer, mentor and consultant. He earned the title of Undefeated Mixed Martial Arts Fighter (28-0) and, later, dabbled in professional wrestling, becoming the champion of WWE's Million Dollar Tough Enough Competition in 2004. Having experienced bullying firsthand, Puder understands the damaging impact it can have so he established a non-profit, My Life My Power, to help youth facing all kinds of challenges in their lives. Puder traveled the world meeting inspiring people and honing his listening skills and has learned to understand and support those seeking change. He is passionate about inspiring and motivating people to make positive change and to always strive for more.

Manthorne is a serial entrepreneur, having launched several successful businesses focused in the professional sports vertical. A sought after expert, he has more than 25 years of experience in marketing, business development, strategic networking and philanthropic endeavors. His passion for helping others, impacting the world on a macro level and collaborating to form highly impactful partnerships brought to fruition All Sports United. Prior to this, he co-founded Athletes and Executives, which was an industry leader strategically connecting business executives with athlete entrepreneurs nationally.

The First Down Marketing team is excited to begin growing businesses and looks forward to developing inspiring brands and marketing campaigns. To learn more about how First Down Marketing can help you, visit: http://FirstDownMarketing.agency

