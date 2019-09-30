Agency Research Supports Marketing Automation in the Banking Industry

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Top digital marketing agency Response Media endorses marketing automation as the future of bank marketing. Their research shows cultivating customer relationships is a top priority for the financial industry. With the vast amount of transactional, behavioral, and demographic customer information at their disposal, banks are in an ideal position to maximize profitability by cross-selling and upselling incremental products and services.

In their recent white paper, How Marketing Automation Helps Banks Cross-Sell and Upsell, Response Media addresses the hurdles to implementing marketing automation, noting the importance of finding the right software for specific business needs from the overwhelming number of options available. Response Media asserts that adding a CRM component to a bank's marketing automation technology can boost ROI. The combination of software, strategy, and CRM allows banks to more effectively market on multiple channels, including email, social media, and websites, by providing a more personalized experience for customers.

While some banks face such obstacles as technical limitations, disjointed legacy systems, internal resource constraints, and undefined goals, the benefits of implementing marketing automation outweigh the barriers. Banks are better positioned than most to reap the rewards of data and marketing automation as they embrace technology and deliver relevant marketing messages that reinforce customer relationships.

To learn more, download the white paper at http://www.responsemedia.com/how-marketing-automation-helps-banks-cross-sell-and-uppsell/.

About Response Media

Response Media is the #1 CRM agency in North America helping the world's most respected brands grow profitable, trust-based customer relationships through a careful combination of data-driven email, digital media, and marketing automation/nurturing at scale. Their integrated, end-to-end Relationship Marketing System™ optimizes the Customer Relationship Lifecycle from Awareness-to-Advocacy, maximizing the value of first-party data and the productivity and profitability of their clients' marketing programs.

