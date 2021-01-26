Agency Revolution Announces HomeServices Insurance as Newest Enterprise Marketing Automation Customer

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agency Revolution, an FMG Suite Company, serving independent insurance agents, today announced that HomeServices Insurance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, has signed an enterprise agreement for Fuse™, the company's marketing automation platform. Under this agreement, HomeServices Insurance will use Fuse™ to power digital customer communications across its 26 locations.

"Automated digital marketing capabilities are a strategic business imperative," said Chris Rosati, President & CEO at HomeServices Insurance. "We were so impressed with Fuse™, we are upgrading to the enterprise version to support all our locations in driving key growth metrics, including client acquisition, retention, and account rounding."

HomeServices Insurance will integrate Fuse™ with its Agency Management System, Applied Epic, through a seamless Bulk Data Extract (BDE) integration. The integration allows the marketing team to use clients and policy data for targeted client and prospect communications.

Fuse™ includes powerful, pre-built campaigns and a robust content library that HomeServices Insurance will leverage for many of its client and prospect communications. Fuse™ Enterprise also lets HomeServices Insurance add its own content and create custom campaigns. The company's marketing team will leverage both content sources for its agency marketing.

"Another deciding factor is that Fuse™ Enterprise is designed to allow our small but mighty centralized marketing team to build and deploy branded campaigns on behalf of our 26 locations," added Rosati.

"As insurance market dynamics change, agencies that prioritize digital marketing are likely to grow revenues," said Scott White, CEO, Agency Revolution, an FMG Suite company. "A recent independent study by Zogby Analytics found that two-thirds of agencies believe that digital marketing has increased their revenue by more than 10 percent and a quarter believe that it has increased it by more than 25 percent."

About Agency Revolution

Agency Revolution , an FMG Suite company, has served the insurance industry for more than 25 years with a marketing platform to help independent insurance agents and brokers automate their communications, build deeper, more meaningful client relationships, and grow their agencies and brokerages. From professionally designed websites backed by an award-winning content library, to a collection of marketing, communication, and relationship-building tools, Agency Revolution empowers the modern insurance agency with the services and solutions to advance how they do business and grow. Learn more .

About HomeServices Insurance

HomeServices Insurance is an independent agency that operates through a network of offices located throughout the U.S. As a full-service operation, we offer a full suite of quality insurance solutions including home, auto, umbrella, and more. We have established long term relationships with many of the top national and regional carriers in the country, bringing you the power of choice when it comes to your personal insurance needs.

