Agency Revolution Appoints Jason Walker as President

This hire completes Agency Revolution's executive leadership team and strengthens its role as the insurance industry's leader in end-to-end marketing solutions.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agency Revolution , the leading provider of digital marketing solutions for the insurance industry, recently announced the appointment of Jason Walker as President. Walker brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in insurance, marketing, and technology thought leadership to the role, aligning him directly with Agency Revolution's position as the foremost leader in insurtech and insurance agency marketing solutions.

Before joining Agency Revolution, Walker led Agency Insurtech, consulting with insurance professionals and major carriers to balance emotional and artificial intelligence for a better consumer experience. He also spent more than a decade building digital marketing and technology firms in the insurance and financial services arena, including Smart Harbor. A recipient of the Smart 50 Award for Innovation, Impact and Sustainability, Walker has conducted speaking engagements and workshops for high-profile insurance carriers and associations and has published numerous articles in industry publications.

"Insurance agents want simple and actionable tools that assist the entire customer lifecycle," said Walker. "At Agency Revolution, we provide websites that educate and convert prospects and marketing automation that humanizes communication through tailored messaging empowered by management systems. Balancing people, process, and technology is our charge, and we will continue to deliver our very best solutions that give agents the upper hand."

Walker joins a dynamic group of individuals to complete the executive leadership team of Agency Revolution.

VP of Sales - Dave Morton's years of experience and promotions through the ranks of Agency Revolution allow him to serve as a trusted advisor. Morton leads his team in evangelizing digital tools that attract, convert, and retain more policyholders for our clients.

- years of experience and promotions through the ranks of Agency Revolution allow him to serve as a trusted advisor. Morton leads his team in evangelizing digital tools that attract, convert, and retain more policyholders for our clients. VP of Operations - Monika Baraket joins the ranks via Agency Revolution's recent acquisition of Forge3. Baraket will oversee operations for the marketing automation platform Fuse™ and Forge3's innovative ActiveAgency website platform. Forge3's legacy is friendly service, a high Net Promoter Score, and positive employee culture. Baraket will carry those values into Agency Revolution.

- joins the ranks via Agency Revolution's recent acquisition of Forge3. Baraket will oversee operations for the marketing automation platform and Forge3's innovative website platform. Forge3's legacy is friendly service, a high Net Promoter Score, and positive employee culture. Baraket will carry those values into Agency Revolution. VP of Marketing - Cliff Snyder brings a breadth of expertise as a marketing thought leader focused on SaaS offerings. Snyder's concentration on helping scale high-growth startups via demand marketing, account based marketing, and bleeding-edge modern martech management will serve the business as a steward of Agency Revolution's pipeline and work hard for its business partners.

About Agency Revolution

Agency Revolution , an FMG company, has served the insurance industry for more than 25 years with a marketing platform to help independent insurance agents and brokers automate their communications, build deeper, more meaningful client relationships, and grow their agencies and brokerages. From professionally designed websites backed by an award-winning content library to a collection of marketing, communication, and relationship-building tools, Agency Revolution empowers the modern insurance agency with the services and solutions to advance how they do business and grow. Learn more .

