Agency Revolution Releases New Capabilities and Content to Drive Revenue Growth

SAN DIEGO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agency Revolution , an FMG Suite company and a leader in insurtech marketing solutions, today announced the addition of new capabilities to its SaaS-based insurance marketing automation platform, Fuse™ . These new capabilities are designed to increase marketing efficacy, improve business intelligence, and streamline agency operations.

"With a 70 percent increase in customers, Fuse™ remains the leading marketing automation platform for independent insurance agencies," said Scott White, president and CEO of FMG Suite. "The new features coupled with Fuse's integration with the leading agency management systems unlocks critical data to give agencies, carriers and networks the power to deliver sophisticated marketing campaigns that drive revenue."

Fuse's upgrades for independent agents enhance the client experience and provide timely business performance metrics. New capabilities include:

Articles on timely topics and monthly newsletters for commercial and personal lines enable simple, targeted client communications.

Professionally-produced monthly videos covering insurance trends for the growing number of consumers who prefer this medium.

Create tasks and manage outreach from within Fuse to increase producer productivity.

Updated dashboard to track campaign performance and monitor key agency metrics at a glance.

New features also address the needs of enterprise clients, including those who manage marketing activity on behalf of member agencies, and large, multi-location agencies. Enterprise clients can now access:

Lets networks, carriers, and large agencies manage marketing on behalf of multiple agencies/brands.

Advanced publishing feature enables custom content creation and enterprise-wide distribution across an entire network of independent agencies.

Integrates with agency management systems or data warehouses to unlock the power of client- and policy-level data for use in marketing campaigns and sales outreach.

Marketing is a strategic business imperative for independent insurance agencies. In a recent Zogby Analytics study, nearly a quarter of decision makers attributed their revenue growth––more than 50 percent in some cases––to strong marketing. Fuse enables and simplifies marketing efforts to power this growth.

Since 2020, agencies and enterprise customers increased monthly emails sent through the platform by 200 percent. Fuse also facilitates conversations by text, phone, and even direct mail between agents and their clients. Using Fuse's campaign library (including Reputation Management) and their own custom campaigns, customers report increases in retention, policies per-customer sold, and new clients served.

