Agency Squid Announces Strong Year-over-Year Growth and Client Success

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agency Squid , a branding and consulting agency known for its bold and innovative approach, announces significant growth and client success over the past 12 months. With a unique blend of creativity, strategy, and data-driven results, Agency Squid has established itself as a leader in the CPG space specifically. Drawing attention from notable brands across the globe including Costa Farms , Atomic Dog Hard Cider , and Mighty Pop .

Agency Squid has achieved 33%-40% growth year-over-year. Two of the agency's success stories include turning Costa Farms into the number one indoor houseplant brand in the U.S. and executing a successful go-to-market brand strategy for Mighty Pop , the first functional beverage brand in the US with pre-, pro-, and post-biotics for a healthy gut. Agency Squid's recent CGI-animated spot featured on Ads of the World for a new world product, Lemoh, can be viewed here . It was created for Lemonati.

"We are thrilled with the progress and the impact we've made for our clients in the last year," said Miles Marmo, co-founder of Agency Squid. "Our growth is a testament to the team's hard work and our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what a traditional agency can be."

As an example of Agency Squid's commitment to entrepreneurship, the group has also incubated two in-house consumer brands: Seven Stage Tequila and Noonan Golf, a creative, playful golf brand that is committed to making apparel for the sport accessible to all.

Looking ahead to the rest of 2024, the agency will focus on continuing to support Chief Marketing Officers, brand directors, and marketing experts to close the gap between their brand's affinity and growth. Agency Squid's team is committed to leveraging consumer insights, trend analysis, and actionable creative strategies to drive results for clients.

"Our aim is not just to adapt to the changing landscape but to be at the forefront of driving change," added Brent Marmo, co-founder of Agency Squid . "We look forward to continued growth in areas such as employee engagement branding, consumer goods, non-profits, hospitality, and tourism."

For more information about Agency Squid and its services, please visit agencysquid.com .

About Agency Squid

Agency Squid is a Minneapolis-based branding and consulting agency that blends creativity, strategy, and data to deliver exceptional results for clients. With a focus on innovation and a commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional agency models, Agency Squid is dedicated to helping brands grow and succeed in today's market.

