Agency Ten22 Adds Vispa to Healthcare Roster

CUMMING, Ga., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agency Ten22, an award-winning healthcare public relations and digital marketing services company, announces the addition of Vispa to their healthcare IT customer roster. Vispa is a web-based revenue cycle software company that helps hospitals and health systems boost revenue faster, simpler and more efficiently than traditional healthcare revenue cycle platforms.

In the first 30 days of working together, Agency Ten22 secured six media placements for Vispa with respected trade outlets including HealthLeaders and HFMA. Vispa was also promptly featured in HIMSS Healthcare IT News due to Ten22's earned media efforts.

"Our firm is honored to be selected by Vispa to raise brand awareness, establish thought leadership and position the new company as an innovator in the healthcare revenue cycle," says Beth Friedman, Agency Ten22 Founder and CEO. "To achieve and exceed public relations goals in such a short time is a testament to the quality work Ten22 delivers and the strength of our healthcare media relationships."

Geneva Schlabach, Co-Founder and CEO at Vispa adds, "It has been such a pleasure working with Ten22 and it confirms the great things we heard about them in the healthcare industry. Within a few short weeks of our partnership, they secured a pipeline of placements for us and our clients. It's exactly the exposure we were looking for as a new company."

As a newcomer to the revenue cycle space, Vispa signed with Agency Ten22 for media relations, public relations, press releases, articles and blog services.

About Vispa

Vispa is a web-based software that helps hospitals and health systems boost revenue faster, simpler and more efficiently than traditional revenue cycle platforms. The software features a quick implementation and moment-by-moment metrics that give hospitals insights into staff performance. Visit https://vispaflow.com

About Agency Ten22

Agency Ten22 is a public relations, content management, social media and digital marketing firm focused exclusively on the healthcare and technology industries. Ten22's proven techniques deliver compelling messages, maximize exposure and strengthen market share for healthcare IT and service vendors. Founded in 2005, Agency Ten22 is the most respected media relations agency for small to medium-sized healthcare companies. Visit https://ten22pr.com/ or join us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

