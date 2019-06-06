Agency Veteran Joao Machado Joins Sabio's SVP of Product Marketing

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio, the media and technology company behind App Science®, a proprietary machine learning platform that pairs observations of consumer behavior to corresponding data to inform marketing decisions, announced today the appointment of Joao Machado to the position of SVP of Product Marketing. In this newly created position, Machado will be responsible for developing compelling go-to-market initiatives and sales enablement programs and productizing Sabio's solutions. He will report directly to Sabio's CEO, Aziz Rahim.

Commenting on the news, Rahim stated, "Joao is a seasoned mobile executive with a strong agency background. He has significant experience in the market and brings a valuable perspective on how the landscape has changed over the years. We look forward to his impact on the success of our organization."

Prior to joining Sabio, Machado was US Director of Mobile at OMD, where he built the company's mobile practice, AirWave, and was responsible for all dedicated mobile efforts within OMD USA. Machado has held previous positions at MindShare and 10th Degree. Machado is on the speaking circuit and has recently spoken at events including, thinkLA, Digiday, iMedia, MMS and more. Machado was also responsible for the first mobile upfront in the industry.

"I am excited about this tremendous opportunity to build on Sabio's leadership position as one of the most trusted partners in the advertising industry," stated Machado. "Sabio's future is bright and I look forward to being a part of it and making an impact by elevate awareness of Sabio's App Science® platform, a proprietary product that helps to create the most relevant consumer segments available to brands."

About Sabio

Sabio is the media and technology company behind App Science®, a proprietary machine learning platform that pairs observations of consumer behavior to corresponding data to inform marketing decisions. Fueled by mobile data and predictive AI, App Science® offers marketers a competitive edge by quickly and accurately identifying potential customers across their life stages and need states. Sabio's unique approach to combining mobile data, device location and consumer behaviors provides brands with more effective targeting and greater prediction accuracy. Sabio was founded in 2014 by veterans in the mobile space, and is headquartered in Silicon Beach with 7 offices worldwide.

SOURCE Sabio

